Promoter involved in iconic Iron Maiden gig at Caird Hall revives Dundee Record Fair

A music promoter who was involved in an iconic Iron Maiden gig at the Caird Hall is reviving Dundee Record Fair.

Andrew Kennedy is looking forward to welcoming hundreds of vinyl enthusiasts to the reinstated event next month.

The Peterhead businessman is taking the reins of what is thought to be Scotland’s longest-running record fair.

Many feared the fair could be consigned to the history books when previous organiser, George Robertson, retired in January.

Dundee Record Fair returns under new leadership

But Dundee Record Fair – which has run for more than 40 years – will return to Marryat Hall, inside the Caird Hall, on Sunday September 3 between 10am and 4pm.

It was after reading about the closure of the record fair in The Courier that Andrew, 71, expressed an interest in taking it over.

He said: “I was actually on holiday when I read the story about the record fair coming to an end.

“I’ve attended it myself for the last eight years and knew the work that both George and Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie had put into it.

“I’ve been involved in music for years and helped promote hundreds of gigs.

“There are many great memories of the music scene in Dundee, so I’m delighted the record fair is coming back.

“Almost all of the usual record dealers are returning and we’ve had a massive reaction to it coming back.”

George, who had run the fair since the death of Breeks in 2019, said: “The last fair was in October 2022 so it’s great that one is running this year to keep the continuity of the years.

“After I decided to retire there was a fair bit of interest in keeping it going.

“At one point there was even talk of it continuing at the Errol Sunday Market.

“I feel the Marryatt Hall has helped to make it one of the best fair layouts, making for one the best record fairs in Scotland.”

Among the shows Andrew says he was involved with was the legendary 1980 performance by Iron Maiden at the Caird Hall.

While Andrew’s role in the show is not mentioned in the film Schemers, which told the story of the haphazard group of young men that put on the gig, Kennedy Enterprises is listed as the promoter on tickets for the show.