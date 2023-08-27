Promoter involved in iconic Iron Maiden gig at Caird Hall revives Dundee Record Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Promoter involved in iconic Iron Maiden gig at Caird Hall revives Dundee Record Fair

The event will return next month under the stewardship of Andrew Kennedy.

By James Simpson
Andrew Kennedy, right, pictured with former Dundee Record Fair organiser George Robertson
Andrew Kennedy, right, pictured with former Dundee Record Fair organiser George Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A music promoter who was involved in an iconic Iron Maiden gig at the Caird Hall is reviving Dundee Record Fair.

Andrew Kennedy is looking forward to welcoming hundreds of vinyl enthusiasts to the reinstated event next month.

The Peterhead businessman is taking the reins of what is thought to be Scotland’s longest-running record fair.

Many feared the fair could be consigned to the history books when previous organiser, George Robertson, retired in January.

Dundee Record Fair returns under new leadership

But Dundee Record Fair – which has run for more than 40 years – will return to Marryat Hall, inside the Caird Hall, on Sunday September 3 between 10am and 4pm.

It was after reading about the closure of the record fair in The Courier that Andrew, 71, expressed an interest in taking it over.

He said: “I was actually on holiday when I read the story about the record fair coming to an end.

“I’ve attended it myself for the last eight years and knew the work that both George and Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie had put into it.

George Robertson shakes hands with new Dundee Record Fair organiser Andrew Kennedy
George has handed the reins of Dundee Record Fair to Andrew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ve been involved in music for years and helped promote hundreds of gigs.

“There are many great memories of the music scene in Dundee, so I’m delighted the record fair is coming back.

“Almost all of the usual record dealers are returning and we’ve had a massive reaction to it coming back.”

George Robertson with Susan Gillan, manager of the Caird Hall, before the last Dundee Record fair was held in October 2022.
George with Susan Gillan, manager of the Caird Hall, before the last fair was held in October 2022. Image: Alan Richardson

George, who had run the fair since the death of Breeks in 2019, said: “The last fair was in October 2022 so it’s great that one is running this year to keep the continuity of the years.

“After I decided to retire there was a fair bit of interest in keeping it going.

“At one point there was even talk of it continuing at the Errol Sunday Market.

“I feel the Marryatt Hall has helped to make it one of the best fair layouts, making for one the best record fairs in Scotland.”

A ticket for the 1980 Iron Maiden Caird Hall gig.
A ticket for the 1980 Iron Maiden Caird Hall gig.

Among the shows Andrew says he was involved with was the legendary 1980 performance by Iron Maiden at the Caird Hall.

While Andrew’s role in the show is not mentioned in the film Schemers, which told the story of the haphazard group of young men that put on the gig, Kennedy Enterprises is listed as the promoter on tickets for the show.

Conversation