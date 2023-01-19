Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires

By Matteo Bell
January 19 2023, 1.59pm
Dundee Record Fair organiser George Roberston. Image: George Robertson
Dundee Record Fair organiser George Roberston. Image: George Robertson

Dundee Record Fair has come to an end after 40 years following the retirement of its sole organiser.

George Robertson, who has run the fair since the death of Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie in 2019, says he is too old to keep organising the event.

The 74-year-old lives in Edinburgh, meaning he has to wake up at 5am and make a round trip of roughly three hours for each fair at Marryat Hall inside the Caird Hall.

Unable to find new organiser for Dundee Record Fair

George launched an appeal to find a new organiser in September however he was unable to find anyone suitable.

The vinyl enthusiast, who held his last fair on October 2, said: “I’m based in Edinburgh and it really should be run by someone in Dundee.

Dundee Record Fair
Customers browsing at the record fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I hoped somebody would take it over but as of yet nobody has.

“I’m an old guy now, I don’t want to keep getting up at 5am and driving to Dundee.

“I’m not putting an end to it because of a lack of interest, it’s just a personal decision.

“We still get 200 to 250 visitors on a good day.”

Record fair is thought to be Scotland’s longest-running

The fair, which started in the 80s and were held around six times per year, is thought to be the longest-running in Scotland.

George believes its closure may mark the end of an era for Scottish vinyl shopping.

He said: “I’m disappointed nobody came forward.

“The Caird Hall is a little expensive to hire but you get a great venue and great service.

“The staff are really helpful.

Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie, who ran the fair until his death in 2019. Image: DC Thomson

“Maybe the days of record fairs – like antique fairs – are over.

“I was happy to retire on a high.

“I’m glad I did it. I’ll always have fond memories of the fair.

“Dundee still has great shops like Thirteen Records and Assai Records, so punters can still get their vinyl fix there.”

‘If someone wants to start organising it again, I’m happy to give them the details’

Despite ending his involvement, George says he’s happy to pass all his planning and contacts on to anyone else willing to start it up again.

He added: “It’s a viable music fair that’s been running for over 40 years.

“If someone wants to start organising it again, I’m happy to give them all the details.”

George Robertson with Susan Gillan, manager of the Caird Hall. Image: Alan Richardson.

The music-lover also says while he’s retiring for now, his involvement in Dundee’s vinyl scene might not be entirely over.

He said: “This is still just in my head, I haven’t talked to the Caird Hall about it yet, but at some point I might come back and organise one-off fairs once or twice a year.

“There’s nothing planned at the moment though.”

Anyone interested in continuing the fair can contact George on 07947 675988 or email gyrandmore@hotmail.com

