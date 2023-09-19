Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region on Monday night.

The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Ali Penman captured this stunning display of colour in the hills above Aberfeldy. Image: Ali Penman/Facebook
By Chloe Burrell

The Northern Lights have put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

Locals lucky enough to capture the Aurora Borealis on Monday night have been sharing their snaps.

The phenomenon appears several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland.

Experts at Lancaster University provide updates on social media when the Northern Lights are likely to be seen across the UK.

We have selected some of the best images of the Northern Lights from people across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

Northern Lights in Fife.
The Northern Lights over Holl Reservoir in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Northern Lights from Craigie Hill in Perth.
The lights pictured above Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Deirdre Robertson captured the Northern Lights in Dundee.
Deirdre Robertson managed to capture the lights over Dundee. Image: Deirdre Robertson/Facebook
Northern Lights in Kirkcaldy.
The Aurora Borealis appeared green and blue over Kirkcaldy. Image: Amy-Beth Perry/Facebook
Northern Lights in Leven, Fife.
The night sky display pictured from Leven. Image: @ablokefromleven/Twitter
Northern Lights from Birkhill, Angus.
The spectacle captured from Birkhill looking out to the Sidlaws. Image: Judith Strachan/Twitter
Northern Lights in Dundee.
A glow above Dundee captured by Iona Scott. Image: Iona Scott/Facebook
Northern Lights above Balmullo Quarry.
The Northern Lights above Balmullo Quarry in Fife. Image: Jill Uss/Facebook
Northern Lights in Muirhead, Angus.
The phenomenon above Muirhead in Angus. Image: Cara Hockley/Facebook
Northern Lights in Dundee.
A green band of light above Dundee. Image: Kaelyn Robertson/Facebook
Northern Lights above Keillor Steadings in Perthshire
A ‘witch on a broomstick’ travels through the Northern Lights near Keillor Steadings in Blairgowrie. Image: Hayley Young

