Dundee Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region on Monday night. Ali Penman captured this stunning display of colour in the hills above Aberfeldy. Image: Ali Penman/Facebook By Chloe Burrell September 19 2023, 10.07am Share Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4737430/northern-lights-pictures-dundee-angus-perth-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment The Northern Lights have put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife. Locals lucky enough to capture the Aurora Borealis on Monday night have been sharing their snaps. The phenomenon appears several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland. Experts at Lancaster University provide updates on social media when the Northern Lights are likely to be seen across the UK. We have selected some of the best images of the Northern Lights from people across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife. The Northern Lights over Holl Reservoir in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The lights pictured above Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper Deirdre Robertson managed to capture the lights over Dundee. Image: Deirdre Robertson/Facebook The Aurora Borealis appeared green and blue over Kirkcaldy. Image: Amy-Beth Perry/Facebook The night sky display pictured from Leven. Image: @ablokefromleven/Twitter The spectacle captured from Birkhill looking out to the Sidlaws. Image: Judith Strachan/Twitter A glow above Dundee captured by Iona Scott. Image: Iona Scott/Facebook The Northern Lights above Balmullo Quarry in Fife. Image: Jill Uss/Facebook The phenomenon above Muirhead in Angus. Image: Cara Hockley/Facebook A green band of light above Dundee. Image: Kaelyn Robertson/Facebook A ‘witch on a broomstick’ travels through the Northern Lights near Keillor Steadings in Blairgowrie. Image: Hayley Young
Conversation