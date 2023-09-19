Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights have put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

Locals lucky enough to capture the Aurora Borealis on Monday night have been sharing their snaps.

The phenomenon appears several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland.

Experts at Lancaster University provide updates on social media when the Northern Lights are likely to be seen across the UK.

We have selected some of the best images of the Northern Lights from people across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.