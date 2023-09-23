Two boys, 13, charged after ‘ferocious’ fire in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Two boys, 13, charged after ‘ferocious’ fire in Dundee

The blaze on September 2 saw the building in Dundee Road West reduced to a shell

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee fire
The fire in Dundee Road West. Image: Struan Jennings

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a large fire in a derelict building in Dundee.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Dundee Road West on the evening of September 2.

No-one was injured in the blaze but the property was extensively damaged.

Reports to go to Procurator Fiscal and Children Reporters

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ” Two youths aged 13 have been charged in connection with a large fire at Dundee Road West.

“Reports will be submitted jointly to Procurator Fiscal and Children Reporters regarding their involvement.

“The incident happened in the early evening of Saturday, September 2.

“Police Scotland is committed to encouraging people away from these kinds of behaviours but will take appropriate actions where incidents are reported and offenders are identified.

“Anyone who has concerns about antisocial behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact Police by calling 101.”

Smoke was visible across the Tay

At the height of the blaze plumes of smoke were visible across the River Tay, as onlookers watched in horror whilst flames began shooting into the air.

One onlooker told The Courier the property roof was badly damaged.

Dundee fire
Flames shooting from the building. Image: James Simpson

He said: “Crowds started to gather quickly around the incident.

“The flames were ferocious coming from the roof space of the address.

“I saw the firies battering the roof with water, you could see quite quickly the roof is destroyed.

“It’s a big old house right on the corner.”

Dundee fire
The house after the fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

One neighbour said: “It was very hot. I noticed the fire starting so I jumped over onto the garden and started shouting through the windows for anyone to get out, just in case someone was in the building.”

Another said: “I didn’t realise how big the fire was until I looked out my window. It was massive.

“There were loads of police cars and fire engines here and they stayed until long after dark.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the scene.

They remained there for around eight hours.

More from Dundee

Anne-Marie laughs as tour bus is hit with parking ticket in Dundee
Popstar Anne-Marie laughs at 'best thing ever' after tour bus hit with Dundee parking…
Courier News, unknown reporter Story, CR0003660 CR0003707 V&A red carpet event for invited guests. Scenes from the evening of guests arriving. Picture shows crowds flock to the V&A entrance. V & A Museum, Discovery Point, Dundee. Thursday 13th September 2018. Vanda
VisitScotland slammed over Dundee centre axe as tourism board responds to local anger
student speaks after 22 years
Dundee student with selective mutism speaks publicly for first time in 22 years
Fans Lauryn Christie and Elspeth Baldwin camped outside Fat Sam's on Friday to see Anne-Marie
Fans in sleeping bags wait nearly 12 hours to see Anne-Marie gig in Dundee
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0036941 The soon to be Beano sign on the Law work took longer than expected resulting in Dundee being Bean town for the night
Dundee City Council insists visitor numbers are up - despite report including refugees as…
3
Ward Road, Dundee, where the serious assault took place
Hunt for two teenage suspects after serious assault in Dundee city centre
Jack Mannion had a career in construction before becoming a lollipop man.
Pupils say farewell to cherished Dundee lollipop man Jack Mannion
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry
Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry
2