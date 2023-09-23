Two boys, 13, charged after ‘ferocious’ fire in Dundee

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a large fire in a derelict building in Dundee.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Dundee Road West on the evening of September 2.

No-one was injured in the blaze but the property was extensively damaged.

Reports to go to Procurator Fiscal and Children Reporters

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ” Two youths aged 13 have been charged in connection with a large fire at Dundee Road West.

“Reports will be submitted jointly to Procurator Fiscal and Children Reporters regarding their involvement.

“The incident happened in the early evening of Saturday, September 2.

“Police Scotland is committed to encouraging people away from these kinds of behaviours but will take appropriate actions where incidents are reported and offenders are identified.

“Anyone who has concerns about antisocial behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact Police by calling 101.”

Smoke was visible across the Tay

At the height of the blaze plumes of smoke were visible across the River Tay, as onlookers watched in horror whilst flames began shooting into the air.

One onlooker told The Courier the property roof was badly damaged.

He said: “Crowds started to gather quickly around the incident.

“The flames were ferocious coming from the roof space of the address.

“I saw the firies battering the roof with water, you could see quite quickly the roof is destroyed.

“It’s a big old house right on the corner.”

One neighbour said: “It was very hot. I noticed the fire starting so I jumped over onto the garden and started shouting through the windows for anyone to get out, just in case someone was in the building.”

Another said: “I didn’t realise how big the fire was until I looked out my window. It was massive.

“There were loads of police cars and fire engines here and they stayed until long after dark.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the scene.

They remained there for around eight hours.