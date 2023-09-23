Man requires medical treatment after Perth city centre assault

A man required medical treatment after being assaulted in Perth city centre on Friday night.

Emergency services descended on South Methven Street shortly after 10:30pm following reports of an assault within a close.

An eyewitness reported seeing four police vehicles and two ambulances at the scene opposite The Bank nightclub.

They said: “I was making my way up North Methven Street when I noticed a lot of police and two ambulances.

“There were quite a lot of cops around.

“I stopped for a minute or two and it looked pretty serious.”

Police inquiries ongoing after Perth city centre assault

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday police were called to a report of a man having been assaulted within a close in South Methven Street, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.