Fife 27 great pictures as St Andrews Parkrun celebrates its 500th event Hundreds of runners took part in the milestone event at Craigtoun Park. Can you spot anyone you know? St Andrews 500th Parkrun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender & heatherfowlie September 23 2023, 2.46pm 27 great pictures as St Andrews Parkrun celebrates its 500th event Hundreds of runners got on their marks to help celebrate the 500th St Andrews Parkrun on Saturday. Pipers and silver balloons marked the special occasion as participants took off around Craigtoun Park. St Andrews Parkrun is a 5k route that began in 2012 as one of only 14 events in Scotland. There are now more than 60, with the Craigtoun event attracting around 250 runners every week. And event director Gary Ovenstone said people take part for various reasons. "Some treat it as a race," he said. "And some treat it as a training thing and try to beat their own personal best. "Others come for social reasons and run with pals and some use it to get fit or just to get out the house." Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to Saturday's 500th St Andrews Parkrun to capture some of the action. One of the teams racing funds for Organ Donation week ahead of the race. Organiser Gary Ovenstone receives an engraved slate from regular runner Tony Martin before the race. The Organisers and volunteers gather for a photo with the runners before the race. St Andrews Parkrun celebrated its 500th event at Craigtoun Park this morning drawing a larger than normal number of runners for the landmark event. St Andrews Parkrun runners set off. Lots of happy faces going by. A family friendly event for all ages and abilities. A fantastic turnout and a great energy in the park today. Many thumbs up from people enjoying their run this morning. Many of the runners were raising money for their favourite charities. A fantastic turnout today. More positive vibes along the Park today. So many people attended the park run. A nice family run! This little kiddie is getting a birds eye view of the park today! Even a few buggies were spotted on the track. Runners make their way to the finish. Winners in the mens and ladies races Natasha Phillips Hahkhill Harriers Kirriemuir and Ben Sandelands Fife AC Kirkcaldy. Some of the runners brought their dogs for motivation. Volunteer Sarah Purvis keeps everyone motivated. An amazing turnout as hundreds of people joined the run. More families along the park path. Almost there! Friends taking part in the park run today. Runners enjoying the fun run. A special 500th park run at Craigtoun Park. A nice dry day for a run!
