27 great pictures as St Andrews Parkrun celebrates its 500th event

Hundreds of runners got on their marks to help celebrate the 500th St Andrews Parkrun on Saturday.

Pipers and silver balloons marked the special occasion as participants took off around Craigtoun Park.

St Andrews Parkrun is a 5k route that began in 2012 as one of only 14 events in Scotland.

There are now more than 60, with the Craigtoun event attracting around 250 runners every week.

And event director Gary Ovenstone said people take part for various reasons.

“Some treat it as a race,” he said.

“And some treat it as a training thing and try to beat their own personal best.

“Others come for social reasons and run with pals and some use it to get fit or just to get out the house.”

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to Saturday’s 500th St Andrews Parkrun to capture some of the action.