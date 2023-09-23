27 great pictures as St Andrews Parkrun celebrates its 500th event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

27 great pictures as St Andrews Parkrun celebrates its 500th event

Hundreds of runners took part in the milestone event at Craigtoun Park. Can you spot anyone you know?

St Andrews 500th Parkrun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews 500th Parkrun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender & heatherfowlie

Hundreds of runners got on their marks to help celebrate the 500th St Andrews Parkrun on Saturday.

Pipers and silver balloons marked the special occasion as participants took off around Craigtoun Park.

St Andrews Parkrun is a 5k route that began in 2012 as one of only 14 events in Scotland.

There are now more than 60, with the Craigtoun event attracting around 250 runners every week.

And event director Gary Ovenstone said people take part for various reasons.

“Some treat it as a race,” he said.

“And some treat it as a training thing and try to beat their own personal best.

“Others come for social reasons and run with pals and some use it to get fit or just to get out the house.”

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to Saturday’s 500th St Andrews Parkrun to capture some of the action.

One of the teams racing funds for Organ Donation week ahead of the race.
Organiser Gary Ovenstone receives an engraved slate from regular runner Tony Martin before the race.
The Organisers and volunteers gather for a photo with the runners before the race.
St Andrews Parkrun celebrated its 500th event at Craigtoun Park this morning drawing a larger than normal number of runners for the landmark event.
St Andrews Parkrun runners set off.
Lots of happy faces going by.
A family friendly event for all ages and abilities.
A fantastic turnout and a great energy in the park today.
Many thumbs up from people enjoying their run this morning.
Many of the runners were raising money for their favourite charities.
A fantastic turnout today.
More positive vibes along the Park today.
So many people attended the park run.
A nice family run!
This little kiddie is getting a birds eye view of the park today!
Even a few buggies were spotted on the track.
Runners make their way to the finish.
Winners in the mens and ladies races Natasha Phillips Hahkhill Harriers Kirriemuir and Ben Sandelands Fife AC Kirkcaldy.
Some of the runners brought their dogs for motivation.
Volunteer Sarah Purvis keeps everyone motivated.
An amazing turnout as hundreds of people joined the run.
More families along the park path.
Almost there!
Friends taking part in the park run today.
Runners enjoying the fun run.
A special 500th park run at Craigtoun Park.
A nice dry day for a run!

 

More from Fife

missing person Fife
Concern grows for 'vulnerable' man, 53, missing from Newport on Tay in Fife
Police are warning residents in Glenrothes about financial scams after two incidents this week
Warning as scammers target residents in Glenrothes
Fire to bales near Springfield in Fife
Over 200 straw bales on fire near Springfield in Fife
Grant McAuley. Image: Police Scotland.
Dunfermline paedophile 'Ben Dover' jailed for two years
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson tees off to the sound of a cannon firing
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson drives into office to the sound of cannon fire
crash Queensferry Crossing
Delays on Queensferry Crossing after two-vehicle crash
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Methil cladding: Council calls for return of fire appliances due to safety fears
Carly Kilpatrick from Inverkeithing.
Devastated Fife family's tribute to 'loving' schoolgirl after death aged 14
Installation of Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail link has been completed.
Pictures reveal progress at new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife as footbridge installed

Conversation