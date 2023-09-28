Dundee Multiple emergency services descend on Dundee multi Three fire engines, paramedics and police have been called to Elders Court in Lochee. By James Simpson September 28 2023, 10.11am Share Multiple emergency services descend on Dundee multi Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4765631/multiple-emergency-services-lochee-multi/ Copy Link Emergency services at Elders Court, Dundee. Image: Supplied Multiple emergency services descended on a Dundee multi on Thursday morning. Three fire engines, paramedics and police were called to Elders Court, in Lochee, shortly after 8.30am. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was assisting police with an incident at the block. A Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit and police at the Lochee multi. Image: Supplied Witnesses said firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus as they exited the flats. It is understood emergency services were called to the scene in connection with concern for a person. Emergency services began to disperse from the scene at around 10.30am.