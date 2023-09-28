Multiple emergency services descend on Dundee multi

Multiple emergency services descended on a Dundee multi on Thursday morning.

Three fire engines, paramedics and police were called to Elders Court, in Lochee, shortly after 8.30am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was assisting police with an incident at the block.

Witnesses said firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus as they exited the flats.

It is understood emergency services were called to the scene in connection with concern for a person.

Emergency services began to disperse from the scene at around 10.30am.