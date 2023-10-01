Heartbroken parents of tragic teen Lennix Hughes to set up charity in her memory to help grieving families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartbroken parents of tragic teen Lennix Hughes to set up charity in her memory to help grieving families

Lennix's mum Wendy Bertie paid tribute to 'the most loving and caring girl' as they raised funds at a charity sponsored walk.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Parents Wendy Bertie and Kevin Hughes leading the march
Parents Wendy Bertie and Kevin Hughes led the march. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The heartbroken family of a “loving and caring” Dundee teenager who passed away suddenly earlier this year plan to set up a charity to help others in her memory.

Lennix Hughes, 16, died after taking unwell at a property in the city in the early hours of Saturday March 4.

Her family have since been told Lennix died of a cardiac arrest.

Now her devastated parents hope to establish a charity named Lennix Hughes: Forever 16 as her legacy.

Her mum Wendy Bertie said: “We know this is an ambitious plan and it’s at the early stages but Lennix was the most loving and caring girl and we feel this would be the most appropriate way to remember her.

“Lennix was such a caring person – she could never pass a homeless person in the street without getting us all to hand over what money we had in our pockets to them.”

Lennix Hughes charity plan
Lennix Hughes. Image: Wendy Bertie
Parents Wendy Bertie and Kevin Hughes
Parents Wendy Bertie and Kevin Hughes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Wendy said the hope was to raise enough money to buy a lodge somewhere local.

It would be then rented out and all profits would go to various local charities.

She added: “We think Lennix would love that and it would be an amazing ongoing charity in memory of our much-loved, beautiful daughter.”

Mum: ‘We are going through hell on earth’

Wendy added that they would also like to be able to give families going through similar tragedies a break in the lodge rent-free.

She said: “We are going through hell on earth – we have been given a life sentence and we know that other families will also go through this.

“All we have wanted to do is shut ourselves away -we have barely been out and we know that in this position you just want to shut yourselves away.

“Perhaps a lodge could give another grieving family that chance.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people and we want to give something back in Lennix’s name.”

Lennix Hughes charity plan
Lennix Hughes. Image: Wendy Bertie.

Other fundraising events planned

The family are now planning a series of events to try to raise enough money to buy a lodge while investigating how to go about setting up the charity.

The first of these events was a sponsored walk this Sunday.

Crowds gathered for the walk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The family hope the walk from Carnoustie Golf Hotel to Broughty Ferry Beach will raise around £1000.

They are also planning a big birthday ball to celebrate Lennix’s 18th birthday, which would have been next April.

Wendy said: “This will also be a fundraising event, and as well as marking her big birthday, it will help others.”

Other fundraising events in the pipeline include a walk up Ben Nevis and a dance show at the Gardyne Campus organised by RC Dance.

Wendy said Lennix was part of the dance school since she was a little girl and dancing was a massive part of her life.

Tributes poured in for ‘beautiful’ Lennix

Among those who paid tribute to Lennix following her death was Grove Academy headteacher Graham Hutton.

He said: “Lennix was a lovely girl who was a caring soul and it is a tragic end to a beautiful girl’s young life which has been cut dreadfully and painfully short.”

Family friend Gill Young, who set up a fundraising page to help support her family at the time described Lennix as “an absolute beauty inside and out”.

