Home News Dundee

Overnight maintenance work to cause lane closures on A90 Kingsway

The work will take place for four nights.

By Ben MacDonald
A90 Kingsway
The works will affect both carriageways between the Strathmartine and Old Glamis Road roundabouts. Image: Google Street View

A section of the Kingsway is set to undergo overnight maintenance work for four nights.

Work between the Strathmartine and Old Glamis Road roundabouts will take place from Monday, October 9 to Thursday, October 12.

Amey, who is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, says a series of lane closures are required to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

Alternating between both northbound and southbound carriageways, the closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

The work will include the removal and relocation of existing ITS cabinetry from the central reserve to a new location on the verge.

Map of the affected area
Amey has released a map of the area set to undergo works. Image: Amey

Amey says work could be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

You can keep up to date with all roadworks and closures in Dundee on a dedicated page on The Courier’s website.

