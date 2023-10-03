Overnight maintenance work to cause lane closures on A90 Kingsway

A section of the Kingsway is set to undergo overnight maintenance work for four nights.

Work between the Strathmartine and Old Glamis Road roundabouts will take place from Monday, October 9 to Thursday, October 12.

Amey, who is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, says a series of lane closures are required to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

Alternating between both northbound and southbound carriageways, the closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

The work will include the removal and relocation of existing ITS cabinetry from the central reserve to a new location on the verge.

Amey says work could be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

You can keep up to date with all roadworks and closures in Dundee on a dedicated page on The Courier’s website.