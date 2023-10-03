Dundee owners confirm Dens Park purchase as they hail ‘significant step’ in new stadium plans

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms have completed the purchase of Dens Park.

Their company Dark Blue Property Holdings have now brought the ownership of Dundee’s home for the past 124 years back into club hands.

Courier Sport revealed the deal with local businessman John Bennett was in its final stages last week, with Bennett Dens’ custodian since 2009.

Dundee say the purchase marks a “significant step” in Dundee’s plans to build a new stadium complex at Camperdown Park.

In confirming the deal, a club statement stated a planning permission application for the new ground will be submitted before the end of the year.

Back in 2021, Courier Sport revealed the plan to sell Dundee’s traditional home to help finance the building of a new stadium on the outskirts of the city.

That plan could see the Dark Blues ground share while their new home is being built.

The purchase was delayed at that time, then once more in November 2022.

Now, though, the delays are over.

‘Future of the club is now bright’

A statement posted on Dundee’s website read: “Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) can announce the purchase of Sandeman Properties, owner of Dens Park Stadium.

“Sandeman Properties was owned by Mr John Bennett, and we would like to thank Mr Bennett for his goodwill and support of the football club and Scottish Football as a whole throughout his ownership tenure.

“Mr Bennett purchased Dens Park to aid Dundee Football Club during one of the darkest times for the club back in 2009.

“The purchase of Dens Park in 2009 played an important and integral part in keeping the club alive during grave financial difficulties.

“Dundee Football Club and its owners would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Mr Bennett for his services to the club since 2009.

“The ultimate purchase of Dens Park by DBPH illustrates the journey the club have gone through from financial difficulty to financial stability.

“Dundee Football Club have experienced dark times, but the future of the club is now bright with there being great ambition to keep growing and moving the club forward both on and off the pitch.

“The purchase of Dens Park is a significant step forward in the process of Dundee Football Club moving away from Dens Park to a new stadium which will be located near Camperdown Park.

“DBPH will be submitting their application for the new stadium this calendar year.”