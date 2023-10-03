Dundee owners confirm Dens Park purchase as they hail ‘significant step’ in new stadium plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee owners confirm Dens Park purchase as they hail ‘significant step’ in new stadium plans

The club's home since 1899 has been owned by local businessman John Bennett for 14 years.

By George Cran
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Image: SNS

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms have completed the purchase of Dens Park.

Their company Dark Blue Property Holdings have now brought the ownership of Dundee’s home for the past 124 years back into club hands.

Courier Sport revealed the deal with local businessman John Bennett was in its final stages last week, with Bennett Dens’ custodian since 2009.

Dundee say the purchase marks a “significant step” in Dundee’s plans to build a new stadium complex at Camperdown Park.

In confirming the deal, a club statement stated a planning permission application for the new ground will be submitted before the end of the year.

The stadium plan at Camperdown Park.
Image: LJRH Architects

Back in 2021, Courier Sport revealed the plan to sell Dundee’s traditional home to help finance the building of a new stadium on the outskirts of the city.

That plan could see the Dark Blues ground share while their new home is being built.

The purchase was delayed at that time, then once more in November 2022.

Now, though, the delays are over.

‘Future of the club is now bright’

A statement posted on Dundee’s website read: “Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) can announce the purchase of Sandeman Properties, owner of Dens Park Stadium.

“Sandeman Properties was owned by Mr John Bennett, and we would like to thank Mr Bennett for his goodwill and support of the football club and Scottish Football as a whole throughout his ownership tenure.

“Mr Bennett purchased Dens Park to aid Dundee Football Club during one of the darkest times for the club back in 2009.

“The purchase of Dens Park in 2009 played an important and integral part in keeping the club alive during grave financial difficulties.

Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.

“Dundee Football Club and its owners would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Mr Bennett for his services to the club since 2009.

“The ultimate purchase of Dens Park by DBPH illustrates the journey the club have gone through from financial difficulty to financial stability.

“Dundee Football Club have experienced dark times, but the future of the club is now bright with there being great ambition to keep growing and moving the club forward both on and off the pitch.

“The purchase of Dens Park is a significant step forward in the process of Dundee Football Club moving away from Dens Park to a new stadium which will be located near Camperdown Park.

“DBPH will be submitting their application for the new stadium this calendar year.”

Conversation