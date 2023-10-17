Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as hundreds already fined this season

Hundreds of people have already been hit with fines this season after new Dundee football parking rules were introduced.

At least 773 tickets have been issued by wardens on streets surrounding Dens Park and Tannadice since July.

It comes after a restricted parking zone was put in place near the stadiums on matchdays.

The rules mean only those with registered vehicles, such as residents, can park in the area when Dundee or Dundee United are playing at home.

The zone replaced the old scheme where traffic cones were put out, preventing anyone – including residents – from parking during games.

Rise in parking tickets since Dundee football parking rules introduced

The figures – revealed as part of a freedom of information request by The Courier to Dundee City Council – show an apparent rise in people being hit with tickets from previous seasons.

In the 2021/22 season, 1,177 tickets were dished out to fans and residents, and this rose to 1,302 in the 2022/23 season.

But the number already handed out in 2023/24 suggests these totals will be surpassed by the time the season comes to an end, with seven full months still to go.

Dundee City Council says it does not hold data for seasons earlier than 2021.

Streets where most fines handed out during Dundee and Dundee United games

The data also reveals the streets where fans are most likely to get a ticket.

In the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons combined, the five streets where tickets were most commonly issued were:

Provost Road – 412

Sandeman Street – 404

Fairbairn Street – 293

Marryat Street – 295

Arklay Street – 127

So far this season, the five streets where drivers have most commonly been fined are:

Arklay Street – 156

Sandeman Street – 145

Provost Road – 139

Fairbairn Street – 56

Marryat Street – 53

The rules near Dens Park and Tannadice have proven controversial since Dundee City Council introduced them in the summer.

In September, Scotland legend James McFadden and former Rangers star Derek Ferguson revealed they had been stung by the restrictions on visits to Dundee.

Previous to that, the council expanded the number of disabled spaces available after complaints by fans.

And one Dundee mum hit out after being “threatened” with a fine for parking outside her home.