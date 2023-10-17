Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as hundreds already fined this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as hundreds already fined this season

The number of tickets issued in 2023/24 is on track to surpass previous seasons.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee football parking sign, where tickets are being issued
Hundreds of fans have already been caught flouting the new parking rules. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hundreds of people have already been hit with fines this season after new Dundee football parking rules were introduced.

At least 773 tickets have been issued by wardens on streets surrounding Dens Park and Tannadice since July.

It comes after a restricted parking zone was put in place near the stadiums on matchdays.

The rules mean only those with registered vehicles, such as residents, can park in the area when Dundee or Dundee United are playing at home.

The zone replaced the old scheme where traffic cones were put out, preventing anyone – including residents – from parking during games.

Rise in parking tickets since Dundee football parking rules introduced

The figures – revealed as part of a freedom of information request by The Courier to Dundee City Council – show an apparent rise in people being hit with tickets from previous seasons.

In the 2021/22 season, 1,177 tickets were dished out to fans and residents, and this rose to 1,302 in the 2022/23 season.

But the number already handed out in 2023/24 suggests these totals will be surpassed by the time the season comes to an end, with seven full months still to go.

Dundee City Council says it does not hold data for seasons earlier than 2021.

Streets where most fines handed out during Dundee and Dundee United games

The data also reveals the streets where fans are most likely to get a ticket.

In the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons combined, the five streets where tickets were most commonly issued were:

  • Provost Road – 412
  • Sandeman Street – 404
  • Fairbairn Street – 293
  • Marryat Street – 295
  • Arklay Street – 127
Arklay Street Dundee is the worst hit by football parking tickets
Arklay Street is a common spot for fines. Image: Google Street View

So far this season, the five streets where drivers have most commonly been fined are:

  • Arklay Street – 156
  • Sandeman Street – 145
  • Provost Road – 139
  • Fairbairn Street – 56
  • Marryat Street – 53
Dens Park and Tannadice parking restrictions Map
The boundary of the new parking scheme surrounding Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

The rules near Dens Park and Tannadice have proven controversial since Dundee City Council introduced them in the summer.

In September, Scotland legend James McFadden and former Rangers star Derek Ferguson revealed they had been stung by the restrictions on visits to Dundee.

Previous to that, the council expanded the number of disabled spaces available after complaints by fans.

And one Dundee mum hit out after being “threatened” with a fine for parking outside her home.

