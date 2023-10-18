Dundee Man, 18, charged after crash in Dundee city centre Emergency services attended the crash on Tuesday afternoon. By Kieran Webster October 18 2023, 2.49pm Share Man, 18, charged after crash in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4786590/west-bell-street-crash-man-charged/ Copy Link Two fire appliances were at the scene. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson An 18-year-old man has been charged after a crash in Dundee city centre. Emergency services were called to North Marketgait, near West Bell Street car park, at around 3pm on Tuesday after a car struck a lamp post. The road was closed for a short time and commuters reported delays following the crash. The condition of the driver is unknown. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Dundee. Firefighters at the crash on North Marketgait, near West Bell Street car park Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson “Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences. “He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.” A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We had reports of a one-vehicle crash at 3.05pm. “We sent two fire appliances from Blackness Road. “They left the scene at around 3.41pm.”