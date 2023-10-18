Man, 18, charged after crash in Dundee city centre

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a crash in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to North Marketgait, near West Bell Street car park, at around 3pm on Tuesday after a car struck a lamp post.

The road was closed for a short time and commuters reported delays following the crash.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We had reports of a one-vehicle crash at 3.05pm.

“We sent two fire appliances from Blackness Road.

“They left the scene at around 3.41pm.”