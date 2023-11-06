Dundee Man, 35, charged after attempted break-in at The Selkie restaurant in Dundee The incident took place at around 12.50am on Monday. By Chloe Burrell November 6 2023, 1.06pm Share Man, 35, charged after attempted break-in at The Selkie restaurant in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4804836/man-charged-the-selkie-attempted-break-in/ Copy Link A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at The Selkie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A man has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at a restaurant in Dundee. The Selkie on Exchange Street was targeted early on Monday morning. Police Scotland has confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged after being found nearby. The door of The Selkie is damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. Inspector Nicola Robb said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries to date.”