Man, 35, charged after attempted break-in at The Selkie restaurant in Dundee

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at a restaurant in Dundee.

The Selkie on Exchange Street was targeted early on Monday morning.

Police Scotland has confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged after being found nearby.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inspector Nicola Robb said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries to date.”