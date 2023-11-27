‘Significant amount of money won’ by mystery Dundee Lottery player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Significant amount of money won’ by mystery Dundee Lottery player

Representatives from operator Camelot were spotted visiting a shop in Fintry at the weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Countdown General Store, Fintry Road
A winning Lottery ticket was reportedly bought at Countdown General Store in Fintry. Image: Google Street View

A “significant amount of money” has reportedly been won by a mystery Dundee Lottery player.

It is claimed a local won the cash after buying a ticket at the Countdown General Store on Fintry Road.

Officials from Camelot, which runs the National Lottery, were spotted visiting the shop at the weekend.

Camelot told The Courier it could neither confirm nor deny whether someone in Dundee had won.

The firm does not confirm winners’ details unless they decide to make their windfall public.

Mystery over Dundee Lottery win

However, a manager at the shop said: “We had people in and they told us a ticket purchased here had won a significant amount of money.

“They wouldn’t say how much was won and wouldn’t share who won.

“Maybe that person would want to remain anonymous, especially if they have won so much money.”

It has not been confirmed which draw the mystery winner had taken part in.

It has not been confirmed which draw the win came from.

On Saturday night, two people walked away with £1 million each after matching five balls, plus the bonus ball, in the main Lotto draw.

A further 64 people won £1,750 each after matching five balls.

There was also a £1m winner in Friday’s Euromillions draw, while one person also scoped £10,000 every month for a year in the Set for Life draw on Thursday.

There has been a series of memorable Lottery wins in Tayside and Fife over the years – and some novel ways of spending the cash.

