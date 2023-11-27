‘Significant amount of money won’ by mystery Dundee Lottery player

A “significant amount of money” has reportedly been won by a mystery Dundee Lottery player.

It is claimed a local won the cash after buying a ticket at the Countdown General Store on Fintry Road.

Officials from Camelot, which runs the National Lottery, were spotted visiting the shop at the weekend.

Camelot told The Courier it could neither confirm nor deny whether someone in Dundee had won.

The firm does not confirm winners’ details unless they decide to make their windfall public.

Mystery over Dundee Lottery win

However, a manager at the shop said: “We had people in and they told us a ticket purchased here had won a significant amount of money.

“They wouldn’t say how much was won and wouldn’t share who won.

“Maybe that person would want to remain anonymous, especially if they have won so much money.”

It has not been confirmed which draw the mystery winner had taken part in.

On Saturday night, two people walked away with £1 million each after matching five balls, plus the bonus ball, in the main Lotto draw.

A further 64 people won £1,750 each after matching five balls.

There was also a £1m winner in Friday’s Euromillions draw, while one person also scoped £10,000 every month for a year in the Set for Life draw on Thursday.

There has been a series of memorable Lottery wins in Tayside and Fife over the years – and some novel ways of spending the cash.