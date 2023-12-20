Longstanding Leng Medal competition gets digital glow-up as YouTube channel launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Longstanding Leng Medal competition gets digital glow-up as YouTube channel launched

The new YouTube channel has been set up as a platform where pupils can get tips on how to sing specially selected Scots songs.

By Laura Devlin
This year's gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
This year's gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The longstanding Leng Medal competition has received a 21st Century glow-up as its very own YouTube channel is launched.

The well-loved singing competition, run by the Sir John Leng Trust, sees school pupils from across Dundee compete to win the gold medal for singing a Scots song.

It was first started back in 1901 and is believed to have run every year since, with exception of the years during the two World Wars.

The gold medal event traditionally took place in Dundee City Council’s Music Centre, on Bell Street, every February.

However following the building’s closure, the past two years has seen it being held within DC Thomson’s Meadowside building on Albert Square instead.

The new YouTube channel has been set up as a platform where teachers, pupils, and parents can get tips on how to sing eight specially-selected Scots songs to help prepare for the Leng Medal competition.

The songs on the channel have been put together by former gold medal winner Carole Sim Sayce, a former principle teacher of music in Dundee who now lectures in musicianship at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Carole said: “I am delighted to be able to give something back to music-making in Dundee and to be able to contribute by assisting the Sir John Leng Trust in promoting the hugely important and valuable tradition of solo singing of Scots songs in Dundee schools.”

Carol Sim-Sayce with clippings from The Courier from when she herself won the gold medal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Donald Gordon, clerk to the Leng Trust, added: “The governors are very pleased to have accepted Carole’s offer to make these videos on YouTube.

“We hope that more songs will be available in the coming months, and this set of tutorials will assist pupils and their teachers to choose, learn, and perform a song in competitive singing.”

The Leng Medal YouTube channel can be found here.

