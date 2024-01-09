Police find 3D printed gun in Tayside for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police find 3D printed gun in Tayside for first time

Police are now in talks with UK-wide forces on how to tackle the problem.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
3D printed gun stock image.
A 3D printed gun stock image. Image: Flickr/NoDerivs 2.0 Generic

Guns produced by 3D printers have been recorded by police in Scotland for the first time.

Two incidents were logged in the middle of last year, with police now in talks with UK-wide forces about how best to tackle the problem.

A Freedom of Information request by 1919 Magazine has revealed that an incident occurred in the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire division in April, followed by another in Tayside a month later.

In both cases, the devices were sent to police laboratories for analysis.

3D printed weapons ‘cheap and easy to produce’

The issue was also flagged by forensic services, who told the Scottish Police Authority they were receiving increasingly complex cases involving the 3D printed weapons which “required additional capacity to complete”.

Experts warned the guns are cheap and easy to produce, although unlikely to cause the public an increased risk.

They are illegal under updated UK-wide legislation.

Firearms expert witness David Dyson told 1919 Magazine: “People who want 3D printed guns fall into two general categories – serious criminals who would look to get their hands on firearms anyway, and people who simply have a curiosity about guns but mean no harm.

“Criminals, especially those involved in drugs, have something to protect, and may be interested.

“They can be made quite quickly and easily from a 3D printer, and then you need some metal components – it requires a bit of skill but a fairly practical person would be able to do it.

“But it’s not the Wild West – police are able to bring charges against people, and even just having the information may be enough in terms of terrorism-related charges.”

Illegal to possess, buy or produce parts for 3D printed gun

Detective inspector Derek Whiteford said: “Emerging trends are constantly monitored, and we work with key partners, including NCA, NABIS, UK police forces, and prosecutors, to keep informed of any new or existing illegal firearm design and production.

“We regularly exchange information and intelligence to help prevent the risk posed by the manufacture, distribution and possession of 3D printed firearms.”

Three-dimensional printing gained popularity at the turn of the century, and by the mid-2010s was being used commonly across a variety of legitimate industries.

However, the global criminal community also spotted an opportunity to use the technology to their advantage, and 3D firearms began trading across the world.

That has enabled illicit websites to upload simple instructions for ‘do it yourself’ homemade firearms, with US Homeland Security going as far as saying the developments “present public safety risks”.

In the UK, 3D printed guns were considered to have de facto illegal status by virtue of being a firearm.

However, the UK Government updated legislation in November 2022 to specifically include them as part of the 1968 Firearms Act.

That means it is an offence to possess, buy or produce component parts for a 3D printed gun.

Across the UK, 17 such weapons were seized in 2022, up from three the year before.

