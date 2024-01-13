Moves to demolish former Dundee NCR building after fires and vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moves to demolish former Dundee NCR building after fires and vandalism

The old factory entrance on the site of the proposed new Dundee FC stadium has been "repeatedly" targeted.

By Ellidh Aitken
The former NCR entrance is a target for vandals. Image: LJRH Architects/Dundee FC
The former NCR entrance is a target for vandals. Image: LJRH Architects/Dundee FC

A former NCR building on the site of the proposed new Dundee FC stadium is set to be demolished imminently after “repeated” vandalism and fires.

The derelict building at Camperdown was once the entrance to the NCR factory.

But it has fallen into disrepair and is now a target for fireraisers and vandals.

The building is within the footprint of the proposed new stadium.

The club were previously given planning approval by Dundee City Council to tear down the structure – which is category B-listed.

Dundee FC are aiming to tear the building down soon. Image: LJRH Architects/Dundee FC

However, a building warrant still needs to be approved for the demolition work to start.

An application has been lodged in the hope the building can be torn down imminently due to the ongoing safety risks and the impact on emergency services.

Dundee-based LJRH Architects has lodged the proposals on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings Ltd, a company jointly owned by Dundee FC’s American directors John Nelms and Tim Keyes.

Former NCR entrance to be demolished after ‘continued vandalism’

A spokesperson for Dark Blue Property Holdings said: “Regrettably, due to the continued vandalism of the property, repeated attempts to set fire to it, and the resultant resource impact on emergency services such as Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland, demolition is now being considered in an effort to resolve the issue for all concerned.”

The building sits prominently next to Dundee Ice Arena and Camperdown Leisure Park.

It was the frontage of the NCR factory, built in 1947, whose workers developed one of the first ATMs.

The NCR factory in 1956. Image: DC Thomson
The building is on the site of the proposed new Dundee FC stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

The company, full name the National Cash Register Company, was one of the city’s biggest employers with more than 6,000 staff at its height in the early 1970s.

Dundee have been working on the new stadium project since 2017 and revealed in December that a planning permission in principle application will be lodged “imminently”.

The club also released a concept image of their new stadium complex at Camperdown Park.

Conversation