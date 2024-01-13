Moves to demolish former Dundee NCR building after fires and vandalism

A former NCR building on the site of the proposed new Dundee FC stadium is set to be demolished imminently after “repeated” vandalism and fires.

The derelict building at Camperdown was once the entrance to the NCR factory.

But it has fallen into disrepair and is now a target for fireraisers and vandals.

The building is within the footprint of the proposed new stadium.

The club were previously given planning approval by Dundee City Council to tear down the structure – which is category B-listed.

However, a building warrant still needs to be approved for the demolition work to start.

An application has been lodged in the hope the building can be torn down imminently due to the ongoing safety risks and the impact on emergency services.

Dundee-based LJRH Architects has lodged the proposals on behalf of Dark Blue Property Holdings Ltd, a company jointly owned by Dundee FC’s American directors John Nelms and Tim Keyes.

Former NCR entrance to be demolished after ‘continued vandalism’

A spokesperson for Dark Blue Property Holdings said: “Regrettably, due to the continued vandalism of the property, repeated attempts to set fire to it, and the resultant resource impact on emergency services such as Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland, demolition is now being considered in an effort to resolve the issue for all concerned.”

The building sits prominently next to Dundee Ice Arena and Camperdown Leisure Park.

It was the frontage of the NCR factory, built in 1947, whose workers developed one of the first ATMs.

The company, full name the National Cash Register Company, was one of the city’s biggest employers with more than 6,000 staff at its height in the early 1970s.

Dundee have been working on the new stadium project since 2017 and revealed in December that a planning permission in principle application will be lodged “imminently”.

The club also released a concept image of their new stadium complex at Camperdown Park.