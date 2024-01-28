Readers react as Uber to apply for Dundee taxi licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Readers react as Uber to apply for Dundee taxi licence

Uber could be coming to Dundee - but what do the locals think?

By Chloe Burrell
Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence.
Readers have reacted to Uber's plans to apply for Dundee licence. Image: Shutterstock

Uber is set to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee – a move that has been met with mixed reactions from readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

The global taxi firm has never ventured north of the central belt, with Edinburgh and Glasgow the only Scottish places on its list of 59 UK towns and cities.

On Friday, we revealed that talks are ongoing over Uber moving into Dundee.

Readers have taken to social media to express their views on the proposal.

On Facebook, John Wilson said: “Personally think this is a good idea as competition is good.

“Only downside is, will Uber provide the drivers with electric cars?

“Sad reality is anyone who wants to put a taxi on, this council demands electric cars.”

John Lawrie added: “I don’t see this taking off but if it means it’s then easier to get a normal taxi then I won’t complain.”

Readers’ views on Dundee Uber proposal

Paulina Dobosz described the move as a “bad idea”.

Some believe it is a good thing for the city.

Peter Warskyj said that the plan has “been a long time coming”.

Colin Taylor said: “Uber should be allowed into Dundee.”

Andrew Petrie said: “Superb news, it’s an absolute nightmare to get a taxi these days.”

John Thomps added: “Finally, an efficient and fair service to work with the times.

“Cannot wait!”

‘I welcome this’

Others have welcomed the idea, describing their frustration at the current “long wait” to get a taxi.

Erin Limmack said: “I would love this. The last six taxis I have tried to book have had over 40-minute waits.”

Caz Cassidy added: “I welcome this if it means will actually be able to get a lift now, instead of a million taxis with lights on passing by you or phoning and being told there’s an hour wait for one.”

And Katy Louise Obrien said: “Great news will be able to get a taxi.”

The news comes after similar plans to move the business into Aberdeen emerged last week.

In 2018, The Courier reported that Uber had ruled out any move to Dundee, with Graeme Stephen, chairman of Dundee Taxi Association, explaining that there was “no demand” for them.

