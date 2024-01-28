Readers react as Uber to apply for Dundee taxi licence

Uber is set to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee – a move that has been met with mixed reactions from readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

The global taxi firm has never ventured north of the central belt, with Edinburgh and Glasgow the only Scottish places on its list of 59 UK towns and cities.

On Friday, we revealed that talks are ongoing over Uber moving into Dundee.

Readers have taken to social media to express their views on the proposal.

On Facebook, John Wilson said: “Personally think this is a good idea as competition is good.

“Only downside is, will Uber provide the drivers with electric cars?

“Sad reality is anyone who wants to put a taxi on, this council demands electric cars.”

John Lawrie added: “I don’t see this taking off but if it means it’s then easier to get a normal taxi then I won’t complain.”

Readers’ views on Dundee Uber proposal

Paulina Dobosz described the move as a “bad idea”.

Some believe it is a good thing for the city.

Peter Warskyj said that the plan has “been a long time coming”.

Colin Taylor said: “Uber should be allowed into Dundee.”

Andrew Petrie said: “Superb news, it’s an absolute nightmare to get a taxi these days.”

John Thomps added: “Finally, an efficient and fair service to work with the times.

“Cannot wait!”

‘I welcome this’

Others have welcomed the idea, describing their frustration at the current “long wait” to get a taxi.

Erin Limmack said: “I would love this. The last six taxis I have tried to book have had over 40-minute waits.”

Caz Cassidy added: “I welcome this if it means will actually be able to get a lift now, instead of a million taxis with lights on passing by you or phoning and being told there’s an hour wait for one.”

And Katy Louise Obrien said: “Great news will be able to get a taxi.”

The news comes after similar plans to move the business into Aberdeen emerged last week.

In 2018, The Courier reported that Uber had ruled out any move to Dundee, with Graeme Stephen, chairman of Dundee Taxi Association, explaining that there was “no demand” for them.