Man taken to hospital after alleged assault in Dundee city centre

A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Dundee city centre.

Police and paramedics descended on the area at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a report of an assault involving two men on the corner of High Street and Reform Street.

Both men were arrested.

One man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Five police cars and three ambulances were seen as officers spoke to members of the public.

One ambulance was outside the Overgate Shopping Centre and two ambulances, including an incident response unit, were parked at the New Inn Entry.

Officers were liaising with paramedics on the High Street.

One witness said they thought someone had been arrested.

“Someone was arrested outside Boots on Reform Street,” they said.

“Two officers were putting him in cuffs while other officers spoke to members of the public.

“Another police car pulled up and two more policemen helped with the arrest.”

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Wednesday, 14 February, 2024, we received a report of assault involving two men on the corner of High Street at Reform Street, Dundee.

“Both men have been arrested.

“One man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.