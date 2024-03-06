‘Cat-sized rats’ terrorising Dundee estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cat-sized rats’ terrorising Dundee estate

Residents in the Beechwood area say issues with rodents have got worse over the last year.

By James Simpson
A dead rat found in the Beechwood area. Image: Supplied
Residents claim “cat-sized” rats are terrorising their Dundee estate.

Locals in the Beechwood area say issues with rodents have got worse over the last year.

Some even claim they can hear the animals crawling around inside the walls of their homes.

Several people have raised concerns with Beechwood Residents’ Group.

Chair Donna Elder, 38, said: “It’s a mix of Sanctuary Scotland, private and council tenants around this area.

‘I thought I’d seen a cat – someone said, that was a rat’

“Everyone is aware of the problem. People have had them in their lofts, wall cavities and gardens.

“One woman had rats eating out of her fruit bowl.

“Over the last year the problem has really escalated, everyone is seeing them.

“I thought I’d seen a cat and someone said, ‘That wasn’t a cat, it was a rat’.”

The former St John’s High School pupil says residents are worried about diseases being spread.

‘The rats think it’s Christmas up here’

Locals fear disused shops on Harefield Road and the food waste being stored at the nearby Marchbanks council depot may be attracting rats to the area.

Jim Elder, 85, who owns his home on Lundie Avenue, told The Courier: “There is a major concern up here about the problem and folk are uneasy about the rats.

“The rats think it’s Christmas up here.

“Folk are now spending hundreds of pounds trying to take their own action to tackle this.

“They should move the food waste down to Riverside so it’s away from houses.”

Jim Elder at his Dundee home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Disused shops on Harefield Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Wendy Scullin, a councillor for the ward, has been contacted about the matter.

She said: “Officers went out during the day to investigate, they also attended the Beechwood area again at night with thermal imaging equipment.

“They did not observe any rat activity at the time of the visit.

“If anyone sees anything in their gardens or is concerned then they should call Sanctuary or Dundee City Council to report this.”

Councillor Wendy Scullin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Dundee City Council says the Marchbanks depot is checked regularly for rodents.

A spokesman said: “The waste management facility at Marchbanks is licenced for bulking food waste, and therefore must have appropriate arrangements for protection against pests such as rodents.

“The site is checked regularly and there has not been any rat activity there for some time.

“Properties in Beechwood/Lundie Avenue area are owned by Sanctuary Housing who have arrangements with private pest control contractors, therefore the council would not be contacted by tenants if there was an issue.”

Sanctuary confirmed a specialist contractor was sent out in October after a report of rats in the area but there have been no further issues since.

Conversation