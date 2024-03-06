Emergency rescue after man falls down embankment near the Tay in Perth city centre

An emergency operation was launched after a man fell down an embankment near the Tay in Perth city centre.

Police, fire and ambulance crews headed to Tay Street after the alarm was raised at around noon on Wednesday.

It is understood the man was never in the water at any point.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a person having fallen down an embankment near to the River Tay in Perth around 12pm on Wednesday, 6 March.

“The man was helped to safety with the assistance of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and left in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances and a boat team were in attendance.

They added: “We got a call at 12.05pm from the ambulance service and left the scene at 1.06pm.

“It was over a concern for a person.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.