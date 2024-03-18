Broughty Ferry locals baffled by new beach handrail as council defend design

Broughty Ferry locals have been left baffled by a new handrail that has appeared at the beach.

The railing was installed last week at the slipway, following claims that the ramp approach to the beach was too steep and unsafe for some users.

Calls have been growing for improvements after a 75-year-old woman broke her shoulder after falling in April 2023.

However, the new improvement has been met with scorn and ridicule by some members of the public after a picture of the “short” handrail was posted on social media.

One person asked whether the short rail was due to council “cutbacks”?

Another wrote: “Installation not thought through. Time and money wasted.”

“Think the idea is you fall down the stairs and grab onto the railing and then phone an ambulance”, wrote another woman.

Another wrote: “Wonderful new railing in situ at the beach.

“Just figuring out how people are meant to reach it from the beach or indeed support them down to the beach from mid-concrete slope?”

However, there was also praise from some for the idea.

One person said: “The wee railing on the ramp clearly provides a wee additional extra if needed.

“Only ever see moaning from people in and around the Dundee area.

“How about commenting on the fact that the waterfront along the entirety of Broughty Ferry has never looked so good.”

Dundee City Council defends new Broughty Ferry beach handrail

Dundee City Council has defended the design of the railing adding that its positioning was to limit saltwater corrosion.

A council spokesperson said: “The handrail was installed following requests from the public to assist access to the beach.

“It has been placed above the high tide level to limit corrosion of the legs and fixings.”