Broughty Ferry locals baffled by new beach handrail as council defend design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry locals baffled by new beach handrail as council defend design

Locals claim it's too short.

By Neil Henderson
The new hand rial at Broughty Ferry beach
The new hand rial at Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Broughty Ferry Facebook group / Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry locals have been left baffled by a new handrail that has appeared at the beach.

The railing was installed last week at the slipway, following claims that the ramp approach to the beach was too steep and unsafe for some users.

Calls have been growing for improvements after a 75-year-old woman broke her shoulder after falling in April 2023.

However, the new improvement has been met with scorn and ridicule by some members of the public after a picture of the “short” handrail was posted on social media.

The handrail installed at Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Supplied

One person asked whether the short rail was due to council “cutbacks”?

Another wrote: “Installation not thought through. Time and money wasted.”

“Think the idea is you fall down the stairs and grab onto the railing and then phone an ambulance”, wrote another woman.

Another wrote: “Wonderful new railing in situ at the beach.

“Just figuring out how people are meant to reach it from the beach or indeed support them down to the beach from mid-concrete slope?”

However, there was also praise from some for the idea.

One person said: “The wee railing on the ramp clearly provides a wee additional extra if needed.

“Only ever see moaning from people in and around the Dundee area.

“How about commenting on the fact that the waterfront along the entirety of Broughty Ferry has never looked so good.”

Dundee City Council defends new Broughty Ferry beach handrail

Dundee City Council has defended the design of the railing adding that its positioning was to limit saltwater corrosion.

A council spokesperson said: “The handrail was installed following requests from the public to assist access to the beach.

“It has been placed above the high tide level to limit corrosion of the legs and fixings.”

More from Dundee

The former Mazaj restaurant in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'UK's number 1 dessert restaurant' eyes Dundee move
Ten years on from baby decapitated at birth at Ninewells Hospital
Mum whose son died in Ninewells tragedy shares poignant pictures of baby Steven on…
Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small. Image: Deacon Communication/Supplied
Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small to perform in Dundee and Dunfermline
The crash on Greendykes Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Three cars left smashed up after Dundee crash
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month.
Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife
2
Dundee trans rights protest
War of words as rival groups clash in Dundee over trans rights
6
Chloe McMahon leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver drunk on 'buzz bombs' caught on Kingsway on Asda snack run
The Olympia multi-storey car park. Image: DC Thomson.
Full list of Dundee city centre parking options as Bell Street car park closes
3
Grampian Gardens in Dundee.
Man, 19, arrested after police pursuit in Dundee
Police closed Strathmartine Road following the crash
Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee

Conversation