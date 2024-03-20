Hundreds of Dundonians say their lives ‘lack pleasure’ as cost-of-living crisis impact laid bare

Hundreds of Dundonians say their lives “lack pleasure” as the impact of the cost-of-living crisis is laid bare.

Nearly 1,200 residents took part in a major council-run survey – Engage Dundee – to assess how a lack of cash is affecting locals.

The survey revealed how hundreds of those quizzed are struggling to pay for food, bills and public transport – with many people’s health and wellbeing getting worse.

The survey revealed how “many reported that their life lacked pleasure as they couldn’t afford to use local facilities or pay for special occasions”.

The full results are set out below.

‘Heartbreaking’ results of Dundee cost-of-living crisis survey

John Alexander, council leader, says nobody should be faced with making “impossible choices like whether to eat or heat their home”.

He said: “The findings of this survey sadly come as no surprise, and reflect what we know from our own data.

“Thousands of local people are accessing emergency food, calling our benefits support lines, seeking advice on the council website or going to community facilities for warmth and company.

“For anyone to feel that their financial situation is hopeless, as the survey revealed, is just heartbreaking.”

He added: “We are committed to doing all we can to mitigate the impacts of this horrendous crisis.

“That’s why the council has allocated another £500,000 in its 2024/25 budget for cost of living support.

“My clear message is that help is available for anyone in need – please don’t suffer in silence.”

Dundee cost-of-living survey results revealed

A total of 1,181 people took part in the survey – the majority of which were females who are in employment.

More than 250 respondents provided unpaid care for another person and nearly 700 reported having disability or ill health.

The survey revealed the following about the lives of Dundonians who took part:

Household costs: About 70% of respondents reported they were struggling to manage the costs of food and home energy. The minority reported coping financially.

About 70% of respondents reported they were struggling to manage the costs of food and home energy. The minority reported coping financially. Transport and accessibility: Fewer than half of those who used public transport were coping with the cost and availability and over three-quarters struggled to afford a taxi, while about 70% were struggling with the cost of running their own vehicle.

Fewer than half of those who used public transport were coping with the cost and availability and over three-quarters struggled to afford a taxi, while about 70% were struggling with the cost of running their own vehicle. Leisure and social: Many reported their life lacked pleasure as they could not afford to use local facilities or pay for special occasions. More than 60% were struggling to afford to see family and friends. Respondents reported often feeling isolated.

Many reported their life lacked pleasure as they could not afford to use local facilities or pay for special occasions. More than 60% were struggling to afford to see family and friends. Respondents reported often feeling isolated. Relationships: Family relationships were slightly less impacted than other aspects of people’s lives, with the most vulnerable relationships being those outwith immediate family.

Family relationships were slightly less impacted than other aspects of people’s lives, with the most vulnerable relationships being those outwith immediate family. Personal finances: The majority reported they were unable to afford regular bills, with some making difficult financial decisions on how to spend limited resources. Eight in 10 had used savings, 59% were unable to pay an unexpected expense and the same proportion borrowed more money.

The majority reported they were unable to afford regular bills, with some making difficult financial decisions on how to spend limited resources. Eight in 10 had used savings, 59% were unable to pay an unexpected expense and the same proportion borrowed more money. Online and telephone support: Using telephone helplines or advice lines at a local or national level was not a positive experience for the majority. However, two-thirds of those who used websites or self-help resources found it to be positive.

Specific types of support: This explored areas where people might require advice such as money, health or employment. Where people used these services it was more likely to be positive than not.

This explored areas where people might require advice such as money, health or employment. Where people used these services it was more likely to be positive than not. Specific cost-of-living support: This assessed whether respondents had used specific cost-of-living support. This was found to be positive with satisfaction ratings of over 90% for free and low-cost meals and activities in the community. It was not uncommon for respondents to be unaware of services or think that they did not qualify. Others were ashamed to admit they were struggling.

This assessed whether respondents had used specific cost-of-living support. This was found to be positive with satisfaction ratings of over 90% for free and low-cost meals and activities in the community. It was not uncommon for respondents to be unaware of services or think that they did not qualify. Others were ashamed to admit they were struggling. Health and wellbeing: 86% reported feeling stressed, while 73% reported having a low mood, 56% reported social exclusion and 50% reported hopelessness. More than 70% were sleeping worse and almost half of those with mental health problems stated that these had worsened.

86% reported feeling stressed, while 73% reported having a low mood, 56% reported social exclusion and 50% reported hopelessness. More than 70% were sleeping worse and almost half of those with mental health problems stated that these had worsened. Changes over the past 12 months: The survey explored whether there had been any positive changes. A minority indicated changes with the exceptions of wasting less food and cutting down on things they didn’t need.

The survey explored whether there had been any positive changes. A minority indicated changes with the exceptions of wasting less food and cutting down on things they didn’t need. Future support: The most commonly requested option was to access low-cost or free activities followed by support with health and wellbeing. Other suggestions included support to get into work, more face-to-face appointments, access to benefits, better housing and increased support for homeowners.

Dundee City Council says the survey will be used to “help raise awareness, discuss possible actions and agree priorities”.

Advice and support on the cost-of-living crisis is available on the council website.