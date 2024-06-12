Eden Project Dundee set for planning approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Eden Project Dundee set for planning approval

Dundee councillors are expected to make a decision on the application on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

The Eden Project Dundee will take a step forward next week as planning permission is set to be granted for the £130m development.

A full meeting of the city council is scheduled on Monday for councillors to discuss plans to create the attraction at a former gas works site on East Dock Street.

Planning officials have recommended they give the application the seal of approval.

A separate application to create a pedestrian bridge which will span across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway will be considered at a later date.

What will the Eden Project Dundee have?

When completed, Eden Project Dundee will have three venues on the site. These are:

  • ‘The Valve’ – a single storey entrance exhibition building to the west of the site. Internally it will have a ticketing area, private multi use spaces, kitchen facilities and café with seating areas in an open entrance hall, retail area, external seating and plant sale area and plant machinery rooms.
  • ‘The Lush Bunker‘ – houses in the gas holder to the south eastern corner of the site, this will comprise an exhibition space titled ‘The Seam’ and a planted environment. This will be the most prominent architectural element of the site.
  • Venue three – currently unnamed, this will sit on top of the existing terraced area to the north of the site. It will sit over two levels below the height of the wall with Broughty Ferry Road and include gallery spaces, installations, exhibits, artwork and play/interactive opportunities.
Artist impressions of Eden Project Dundee, which could be approved next week. Image: Eden Project.
The attraction could cost up to £130m . Image: Eden Project.

There are also plans for a ‘Gathering Meadows’ space south of the site which includes an external live events space with a capacity of up to 6,000 people.

A water feature, which reflects the previous waterline of the Tay prior to reclamation, will run through the site.

Car parking facilities will include 20 disabled spaces, cycle parking for 60 visitors and 50 staff, and an arrival taxi/bus drop off area.

Positive public reponse

A report on the application process, which will go before the planning committee next week, details that 96% of people who responded during the consultation events supported the development.

A series of public consultation events were held before the planning application was submitted. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: Eden Project.

Last month, Eden Project bosses said that the budget and timeline for completion of the Dundee attraction would be revealed if it gets a positive planning decision from Dundee City Council.

The local authority’s planning committee will hear a deputation in support of the plans when they meet on Monday, with the full council expected to make a decision on the same day.

