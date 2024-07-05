New Dundee M&S cafe menu revealed along with prices for summer specials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

New Dundee M&S cafe menu revealed along with prices for summer specials

The store opens at Gallagher Retail Park on July 16.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Feta and fruity couscous salad and chicken and basil pesto pasta salad.
The feta and fruity couscous salad. Image: M&S

The menu for the new Dundee M&S cafe has been revealed.

The cafe will be inside the new store opening at Gallagher Retail Park on July 16.

And the existing shop on Murraygate, along with the food store at the retail park, will both shut as M&S moves into the new larger unit.

The new two-storey shop will feature both ladies and menswear, a bureaux de change, a food hall and a cafe.

A range of familiar favourites and some new items feature on the cafe’s menu, and a special summer menu is lined up, with prices listed below.

Main Dundee M&S cafe menu

Prices for the main menu have yet to be revealed

Hot breakfast

  • Bacon/sausage bun
  • Omelette ciabatta

Hot light bites and lunch

  • Sausage/vegan sausage roll
  • Peppered steak/chicken and bacon/cheese and onion slice
  • Tomato and basil soup

Chilled (heat to eat)

  • Toasties: Ham and cheese/three cheese and onion/hunter’s chicken/GF mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto/veggie
  • Wraps: Chipotle chicken/meatball/falafel
A grazing platter. Image: M&S

Chilled

  • Classic/seafood selection
  • Sandwiches: GF NY, egg, prawn, salmon, chicken, avocado
  • The Big Marks beef roll
  • Chicken and chorizo/tomato, mozzarella and basil brioche
  • Moroccan grain/chicken pasta salad
  • Watermelon/pineapple chunks
  • Lemon cheesecake pot
  • Banoffee pot
  • Salted caramel overnight oats

Kids

  • Cheese sandwich
  • Ham roll
  • Cheesy bees toastie
  • Tuna mayo wrap
  • Fruit/crisps/jelly/cookies
  • Fruit juice/water
The new M&S in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pastry

  • Toasted teacake
  • Croissant/almond croissant
  • Pain au raisin
  • Chocolate twist
  • Filled chocolate muffin
  • Vegan cookie

Cake table

  • Fruit/cheese/devon/GF scone
  • Lemon drizzle loaf
  • Cherry and almond cake
  • Passion fruit loaf cake
  • Salted caramel brownie traybake
  • Granola flapjack traybake
  • Millionaires traybake

Iced drinks

  • Latte
  • Mocha
  • Wild strawberry/passion fruit lemonade
Left to right: Iced tea, rhubarb and raspberry frappe, tiramisu iced latte and watermelon lemonade.
Iced drinks on offer at the M&S cafe. Image: M&S

Hot/cold drinks

  • Various coffees and teas
  • Selection of soft drinks, juice, smoothies, water and milkshakes

Snacks

  • Variety of crisps, biscuits, muffins and fruit/nut bags

Many of the goods are hand-made or freshly baked in-store.

M&S Dundee cafe summer menu

The summer menu features the following specialist items:

Cold drinks

  • Tiramisu iced latte (£3.80)
  • Rhubard and raspberry frappe (£4)
  • Tropical smoothie (£4)
  • Watermelon lemonade (£4)

Hot drinks

  • Summer blend coffee featuring Colombian and Rwandan beans (added to a choice of coffee for 30p)

Food

  • Big plate grazing platter/veggie grazing platter (£8.95)
  • Feta and fruity couscous salad (£6)
  • Chicken and basil pesto pasta salad (£6)

Sweet treats

  • Banana bread with maple syrup (£4.25)
Banana bread with maple syrup. Image: M&S
  • Toffee cake (£3.50)
  • Passion fruit loaf cake (£3.50)
  • Apple and blackcurrant crumble cake (£3.50)

Kids

  • Chicken munchies with chips and beans (£3)
  • Tuna mayo wrap (£2.50)

The Courier has spoken to manager Mary Power ahead of her move from Murraygate to Gallagher Retail Park.

Meanwhile, M&S is locked in a planning battle with the city council over a 26ft ‘totem’ sign outside the new shop.

