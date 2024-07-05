New Dundee M&S cafe menu revealed along with prices for summer specials

The menu for the new Dundee M&S cafe has been revealed.

The cafe will be inside the new store opening at Gallagher Retail Park on July 16.

And the existing shop on Murraygate, along with the food store at the retail park, will both shut as M&S moves into the new larger unit.

The new two-storey shop will feature both ladies and menswear, a bureaux de change, a food hall and a cafe.

A range of familiar favourites and some new items feature on the cafe’s menu, and a special summer menu is lined up, with prices listed below.

Main Dundee M&S cafe menu

Prices for the main menu have yet to be revealed

Hot breakfast

Bacon/sausage bun

Omelette ciabatta

Hot light bites and lunch

Sausage/vegan sausage roll

Peppered steak/chicken and bacon/cheese and onion slice

Tomato and basil soup

Chilled (heat to eat)

Toasties: Ham and cheese/three cheese and onion/hunter’s chicken/GF mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto/veggie

Wraps: Chipotle chicken/meatball/falafel

Chilled

Classic/seafood selection

Sandwiches: GF NY, egg, prawn, salmon, chicken, avocado

The Big Marks beef roll

Chicken and chorizo/tomato, mozzarella and basil brioche

Moroccan grain/chicken pasta salad

Watermelon/pineapple chunks

Lemon cheesecake pot

Banoffee pot

Salted caramel overnight oats

Kids

Cheese sandwich

Ham roll

Cheesy bees toastie

Tuna mayo wrap

Fruit/crisps/jelly/cookies

Fruit juice/water

Pastry

Toasted teacake

Croissant/almond croissant

Pain au raisin

Chocolate twist

Filled chocolate muffin

Vegan cookie

Cake table

Fruit/cheese/devon/GF scone

Lemon drizzle loaf

Cherry and almond cake

Passion fruit loaf cake

Salted caramel brownie traybake

Granola flapjack traybake

Millionaires traybake

Iced drinks

Latte

Mocha

Wild strawberry/passion fruit lemonade

Hot/cold drinks

Various coffees and teas

Selection of soft drinks, juice, smoothies, water and milkshakes

Snacks

Variety of crisps, biscuits, muffins and fruit/nut bags

Many of the goods are hand-made or freshly baked in-store.

M&S Dundee cafe summer menu

The summer menu features the following specialist items:

Cold drinks

Tiramisu iced latte (£3.80)

Rhubard and raspberry frappe (£4)

Tropical smoothie (£4)

Watermelon lemonade (£4)

Hot drinks

Summer blend coffee featuring Colombian and Rwandan beans (added to a choice of coffee for 30p)

Food

Big plate grazing platter/veggie grazing platter (£8.95)

Feta and fruity couscous salad (£6)

Chicken and basil pesto pasta salad (£6)

Sweet treats

Banana bread with maple syrup (£4.25)

Toffee cake (£3.50)

Passion fruit loaf cake (£3.50)

Apple and blackcurrant crumble cake (£3.50)

Kids

Chicken munchies with chips and beans (£3)

Tuna mayo wrap (£2.50)

The Courier has spoken to manager Mary Power ahead of her move from Murraygate to Gallagher Retail Park.

Meanwhile, M&S is locked in a planning battle with the city council over a 26ft ‘totem’ sign outside the new shop.