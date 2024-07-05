New Dundee M&S cafe menu revealed along with prices for summer specials

The menu for the new Dundee M&S cafe has been revealed.
The cafe will be inside the new store opening at Gallagher Retail Park on July 16.
And the existing shop on Murraygate, along with the food store at the retail park, will both shut as M&S moves into the new larger unit.
The new two-storey shop will feature both ladies and menswear, a bureaux de change, a food hall and a cafe.
A range of familiar favourites and some new items feature on the cafe’s menu, and a special summer menu is lined up, with prices listed below.
Main Dundee M&S cafe menu
Prices for the main menu have yet to be revealed
Hot breakfast
- Bacon/sausage bun
- Omelette ciabatta
Hot light bites and lunch
- Sausage/vegan sausage roll
- Peppered steak/chicken and bacon/cheese and onion slice
- Tomato and basil soup
Chilled (heat to eat)
- Toasties: Ham and cheese/three cheese and onion/hunter’s chicken/GF mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto/veggie
- Wraps: Chipotle chicken/meatball/falafel
Chilled
- Classic/seafood selection
- Sandwiches: GF NY, egg, prawn, salmon, chicken, avocado
- The Big Marks beef roll
- Chicken and chorizo/tomato, mozzarella and basil brioche
- Moroccan grain/chicken pasta salad
- Watermelon/pineapple chunks
- Lemon cheesecake pot
- Banoffee pot
- Salted caramel overnight oats
Kids
- Cheese sandwich
- Ham roll
- Cheesy bees toastie
- Tuna mayo wrap
- Fruit/crisps/jelly/cookies
- Fruit juice/water
Pastry
- Toasted teacake
- Croissant/almond croissant
- Pain au raisin
- Chocolate twist
- Filled chocolate muffin
- Vegan cookie
Cake table
- Fruit/cheese/devon/GF scone
- Lemon drizzle loaf
- Cherry and almond cake
- Passion fruit loaf cake
- Salted caramel brownie traybake
- Granola flapjack traybake
- Millionaires traybake
Iced drinks
- Latte
- Mocha
- Wild strawberry/passion fruit lemonade
Hot/cold drinks
- Various coffees and teas
- Selection of soft drinks, juice, smoothies, water and milkshakes
Snacks
- Variety of crisps, biscuits, muffins and fruit/nut bags
Many of the goods are hand-made or freshly baked in-store.
M&S Dundee cafe summer menu
The summer menu features the following specialist items:
Cold drinks
- Tiramisu iced latte (£3.80)
- Rhubard and raspberry frappe (£4)
- Tropical smoothie (£4)
- Watermelon lemonade (£4)
Hot drinks
- Summer blend coffee featuring Colombian and Rwandan beans (added to a choice of coffee for 30p)
Food
- Big plate grazing platter/veggie grazing platter (£8.95)
- Feta and fruity couscous salad (£6)
- Chicken and basil pesto pasta salad (£6)
Sweet treats
- Banana bread with maple syrup (£4.25)
- Toffee cake (£3.50)
- Passion fruit loaf cake (£3.50)
- Apple and blackcurrant crumble cake (£3.50)
Kids
- Chicken munchies with chips and beans (£3)
- Tuna mayo wrap (£2.50)
The Courier has spoken to manager Mary Power ahead of her move from Murraygate to Gallagher Retail Park.
Meanwhile, M&S is locked in a planning battle with the city council over a 26ft ‘totem’ sign outside the new shop.
