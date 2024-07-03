New Dundee M&S store manager on gearing up for grand opening and her city pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Dundee M&S store manager on gearing up for grand opening and her city pride

Dundee was the site of Scotland's first M&S store when it opened in 1918. Now the city is preparing to welcome a brand new shop.

New M&S store, Gallacher Retail Park, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New M&S store, Gallacher Retail Park, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

More than a century ago, as the First World War drew to a close, Marks and Spencer opened its first Scottish shop in Dundee.

A fixture of the city’s ever changing high street, generations of Dundonians have entered the art-deco building on Murraygate for school uniforms, gifts, food and holiday money.

But after 106 years, M&S is leaving the city centre and relocating to a new home in the Gallagher Retail Park.

The new build, inside the former DW Sports and Mothercare units, will cover 48,000 square feet over two floors and feature a food hall, ladies and menswear, café and a bureaux de change.

The first Marks and Spencer in Scotland, on Dundee’s Murraygate. Autumn 1918. Image: DC Thomson.

M&S favourites Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar will be in attendance on opening day on July 16.

And manager Mary Power says more than 160 staff are getting ready to throw open the doors and welcome customers to Scotland’s first “renewal” M&S store.

New Dundee M&S store to open

Mary has worked with the company for 25 years.

She started on the shop floor of the Murraygate store as a Christmas temp, clearing rails of clothes from the fitting room during the busiest time of the year.

Since then, she has worked in Northern Ireland and the Isle of Mann, Perth, Edinburgh and Stirling, before coming home to Dundee eight years ago.

Mary Power, manager of new Dundee M&S store. Image: M&S
A view down the Murraygate, featuring Marks and Spencer, near right, in 1956.<br />Image: DC Thomson

She said the staff were “super excited” to get the shop open.

“It feels like waiting for Christmas. It has felt like we have been waiting a while for the store to be built, but in two weeks we will be opening and it is all on track.

“The staff are all super excited to open the new store.

“We will be bringing 147 staff to the new store and 11 team managers, two deputy store managers and myself.

“The shop is 48,000 square foot. On our ground floor we will have our lovely food hall with in-store bakery, flower shop, wine section and one of the biggest M&S cheese bars in the country.

“Women’s wear, beauty, home and fragrances and the travel money hub are also on the ground floor.

“And on the first floor will be lingerie, kids, menswear and our café.”

New store to have all modern features

The Murraygate store might live long in the memory, but for staff taking deliveries and getting them on to the shop floor, the new building might just be that bit better, Mary added.

“From a colleague perspective, our backstage area offers a new, efficient area to carry out all of our processes.

Exterior view of the Marks & Spencer store in the Murraygate, Dundee in July 1996. Image: DC Thomson

“For example in our current stores, staff have to use a lot of ramps and stairs and lifts to get to the fridge.

“But in the new store, produce will come straight-off the vehicle and right into the fridge and on to the food hall.

“This will make it much easier for our colleagues.

“As well as that, we have a lovely new colleague lounge where they have computer and USB charging.

“It is a much better environment than what we have currently in both stores.”

Marks and Spencer on Murraygate in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And despite the firm bonds staff and customers have for the high street store, Mary is sure the new M&S will become a sure favourite.

“Our Murraygate store is one of our older stores. Staff have fond memories of the shop they have formed over the years.

“I started in the Murraygate store 25 years ago as a customer assistant. Lots of our colleagues and managers have started at the Dundee store.

“And we are all really proud Dundee was the first M&S store in Scotland, back in 1918.

“And I think staff are just as proud now to be opening the first renewal store in Scotland too.”

More from Business

The forecast was made by UK cash access and cash machine network Link (Gareth Fuller/PA)
£235m expected to be withdrawn from ATMs as voters go to polls on Thursday
The Welsh government has welcomed Unite’s decision to suspended an overtime ban and a planned all out strike at steel giant Tata over job losses. (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
Welsh government welcomes Tata strike cancellation
London stocks dropped on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE dips to two-month low amid European market woes
The founder of Hipgnosis Songs Management has announced he is stepping down as its chairman (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hipgnosis founder quits amid plans to ‘spend time’ backing songwriters over pay
Bosses at Marks & Spencer have said they will not ‘leave city centres’ amid criticism from shareholders over moving some stores to out-of-town developments (James Manning/PA)
‘We are not leaving city centres’, says Marks & Spencer boss
Former chancellor Sir Sajid Javid has been appointed as a partner at Centricus (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former chancellor Javid hired as partner at investment firm
A 10-week run of falling fuel prices has ended, dashing hopes of a return to pre-pandemic levels (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers told to buy fuel ‘sooner rather than later’ as 10-week price drop ends
Shell started work on its plant in the Netherlands in September 2021 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell pauses construction on major biofuels plant in Netherlands
President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde attends a press conference after a meeting of the ECB’s governing council in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Inflation down in Europe but Central Bank in no hurry to make more rate…
ElfBar and Lost Mary vape distributor Supreme has revealed it doubled its annual profit (Jacob King/PA)
ElfBar supplier Supreme ‘not concerned’ about potential future vaping ban

Conversation