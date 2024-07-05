Dundee Probe as man’s body found in car on Dundee street Police say the death is unexplained but not thought to be suspicious. By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson July 5 2024, 12:34pm July 5 2024, 12:34pm Share Probe as man’s body found in car on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5032109/macalpine-road-dundee-body-found-car/ Copy Link Macalpine Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps A man’s body has been found in a car on a Dundee street. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Macalpine Road, near the row of shops, on Thursday afternoon. One local reported seeing a tarpaulin over the vehicle while emergency services worked at the scene The age of the man has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Thursday, police received a report a man had died on Macalpine Road, Dundee. “The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been called to assist police.