Probe as man’s body found in car on Dundee street

A man’s body has been found in a car on a Dundee street.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Macalpine Road, near the row of shops, on Thursday afternoon.

One local reported seeing a tarpaulin over the vehicle while emergency services worked at the scene

The age of the man has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Thursday, police received a report a man had died on Macalpine Road, Dundee.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been called to assist police.