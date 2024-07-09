Dundee Food and Drink festival hailed success as 17,000 people flock to city centre

The Dundee Food and Drink festival has been hailed a success as thousands flocked to the city for the inaugural event.

Organised by Dundee City Council, in collaboration with partners including the Eden Project, V&A Dundee, and Eat and Drink Dundee, the two day event featured over 45 local businesses and boasted a schedule of more than 60 events.

This included interactive workshops, talks, children’s entertainment, and cooking demonstrations.

And across the weekend, around 17,000 people turned out to sample what was on offer.

Justin Bridgett, owner of Dundee’s Dough Dough Pizza Co, was among the local traders who took part in the festival.

“We had an incredible time at the event and sold out on both days”, he said.

“Everyone we spoke with was happy with the variety of food traders and stalls on offer. The atmosphere was great and it was a fantastic experience for all ages.

“We hope there’s another event next year.”

Stine Hope, who organises Dundee’s vegan market The Yard Market, said the festival has the potential to become a permanent fixture of the city’s entertainment offering.

She added: “All of the vendors we’d lined-up were very busy and some were even slightly concerned they wouldn’t have enough food because there was so much demand, but luckily everyone managed!

“We are delighted to have been involved and it certainly has real potential to grow.”

Organisers hope the festival will return next year and thanked those involved in making the first instalment of the event a success.

Dundee City Council’s climate, environment and biodiversity convener, councillor Heather Anderson, said: “It was great to see people coming out to the first ever Dundee Food Festival and really enjoying themselves over the weekend.

“There was an excellent range of produce available. It was a real pleasure to meet the local producers and businesses and hear their stories.

“A big thank you to everyone who contributed to this weekend.”