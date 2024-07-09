Dundee Food and Drink festival hailed success as 17,000 people flock to city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Food and Drink festival hailed success as 17,000 people flock to city centre

The event, which was held on July 6 and 7, replaced the former Food and Flower festival.

By Laura Devlin
'The Barrowband' entertain the kids. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'The Barrowband' entertain the kids. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Dundee Food and Drink festival has been hailed a success as thousands flocked to the city for the inaugural event.

Organised by Dundee City Council, in collaboration with partners including the Eden Project, V&A Dundee, and Eat and Drink Dundee, the two day event featured over 45 local businesses and boasted a schedule of more than 60 events.

This included interactive workshops, talks, children’s entertainment, and cooking demonstrations.

And across the weekend, around 17,000 people turned out to sample what was on offer.

Cara Cresswell (6) from Downfield with mum Leandra Cresswell and Nadia Ramage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Justin Bridgett, owner of Dundee’s Dough Dough Pizza Co, was among the local traders who took part in the festival.

“We had an incredible time at the event and sold out on both days”, he said.

“Everyone we spoke with was happy with the variety of food traders and stalls on offer. The atmosphere was great and it was a fantastic experience for all ages.

“We hope there’s another event next year.”

Poppy Bubbles entertains the kids with a fantastic amount of bubbles at Dundee Food Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Stine Hope, who organises Dundee’s vegan market The Yard Market, said the festival has the potential to become a permanent fixture of the city’s entertainment offering.

She added: “All of the vendors we’d lined-up were very busy and some were even slightly concerned they wouldn’t have enough food because there was so much demand, but luckily everyone managed!

“We are delighted to have been involved and it certainly has real potential to grow.”

Derri Turton, Nellie the spaniel and Millie Turton from Dundee West End. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Organisers hope the festival will return next year and thanked those involved in making the first instalment of the event a success.

Dundee City Council’s climate, environment and biodiversity convener, councillor Heather Anderson, said: “It was great to see people coming out to the first ever Dundee Food Festival and really enjoying themselves over the weekend.

“There was an excellent range of produce available. It was a real pleasure to meet the local producers and businesses and hear their stories.

“A big thank you to everyone who contributed to this weekend.”

Conversation