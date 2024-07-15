Residential flats plan for century-old Broughty Ferry care home

A century-old Broughty Ferry care home which shut earlier this year could be turned into residential apartments under new plans lodged with the local council.

Ferry House closed its doors for good in March after the building was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The B-listed building, on Gray Street, had operated as a residential home for elderly women for 103 years.

A planning application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to turn the vacant premises into seven residential flats.

Mix of one, two and three bedrooms

Under the plans, these would be a mix of three, two, and one-bedroom apartments

The applicants – affordable housing developer Hillcrest Homes – are aiming to re-use the majority of the existing rooms.

And the original entrance foyer and staircase will be be retained and use as a communal lobby for four of the apartments.

The main dining room and lounge will also be maintained as “living spaces” for the respective flats, whilst the “secondary staircase” at the rear of the building will be removed.

Ferry House operated for 100 years

Ferry House first opened in 1921 and was a residential home exclusively for elderly women.

The original home on King Street was known as the Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm. It moved to Gray Street in 1938.

But just months after it celebrated its 100th birthday trustees told residents and their families the 16-bed home was longer viable to run.

It was eventually taken over by Dundee-based care operator Hillcrest Futures, who were approached by the trustees to manage the closure of the care home.

All of the residents of Ferry House were found new homes ahead of its closure and staff members were deployed to other roles within Hillcrest Futures.