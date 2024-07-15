Residential flats plan for century-old Broughty Ferry care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residential flats plan for century-old Broughty Ferry care home

Ferry House closed its doors for good in March after the building was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

By Laura Devlin
Ferry House closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ferry House closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A century-old Broughty Ferry care home which shut earlier this year  could be turned into residential apartments under new plans lodged with the local council.

Ferry House closed its doors for good in March after the building was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The B-listed building, on Gray Street, had operated as a residential home for elderly  women for 103 years.

A planning application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to turn the vacant premises into seven residential flats.

Mix of one, two and three bedrooms

Under the plans, these would be a mix of three, two, and one-bedroom apartments

The applicants – affordable housing developer Hillcrest Homes – are aiming to re-use the majority of the existing rooms.

Ferry House had a closure party in March. Image: Hillcrest.

And the original entrance foyer and staircase will be be retained and use as a communal lobby for four of the apartments.

The main dining room and lounge will also be maintained as “living spaces” for the respective flats, whilst the “secondary staircase” at the rear of the building will be removed.

Ferry House operated for 100 years

Ferry House first opened in 1921 and was a residential home exclusively for elderly women.

The original home on King Street was known as the Ferry Home of Rest for the Aged and Infirm. It moved to Gray Street in 1938.

But just months after it celebrated its 100th birthday trustees told residents and their families the 16-bed home was longer viable to run.

It was eventually taken over by Dundee-based care operator Hillcrest Futures, who were approached by the trustees to manage the closure of the care home.

All of the residents of Ferry House were found new homes ahead of its closure and staff members were deployed to other roles within Hillcrest Futures.

More from Dundee

Brian Leys
River City star assaulted woman in Dundee social club
Aftermath of a fire on Linfield Street, Dundee.
House destroyed after crews take seven hours to tame Dundee fire
Fire at St Andrews Street, Dundee.
Firefighters tackle skip blaze near Dundee nightclub
NHS Tayside vaccination centre staff.
Vaccination centres in Perth and Dundee set to move to new venues
The car was destroyed in the fire. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Area cordoned off after 'wilful' car fire on Dundee's Forfar Road
Aldi supermarket sweep is coming to Dundee.
Aldi's supermarket sweep challenge returns to Dundee store
The Health Store, Commercial Street, Dundee.
Plans for 'luxury' nail salon in former Dundee city centre health shop
Heavy rain in Broughty Ferry.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn taunts England fans after Euros heartbreak
28
Areas like Dundee kept faith with the SNP and John Swinney. Image: DC Thomson
Will SNP central belt and Fife snub benefit Dundee, Angus and Perth voters?

Conversation