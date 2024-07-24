Dundee expert rebuilds face of man washed up on French beach in new TV documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee expert rebuilds face of man washed up on French beach in new TV documentary

Dr Tobias Houlton joined efforts to help identify the man as part of The Body Detectives on Channel 4.

By Bryan Copland
The facial reconstruction of 'Ambleteuse Man', who was found on a French beach in 1984. Image: Locate International/Dundee University
The facial reconstruction of 'Ambleteuse Man', who was found on a French beach in 1984. Image: Locate International/Dundee University

A Dundee expert has rebuilt the face of a man washed up on a French beach four decades ago as part of a new TV documentary.

Dr Toby Houlton, based at Dundee University, joined efforts to help identify the man for The Body Detectives on Channel 4.

The man was found at Ambleteuse, northern France, in 1984 and buried in an unmarked grave.

Nearly four decades later, his body was exhumed as it was thought he may be a man missing from England.

Dundee University expert’s images circulated in French media after body washed up on beach

The documentary – which aired on Monday night – focused on efforts by charity Locate International to find out what happened to George Johnston, who had gone into the sea to help rescue a family in difficulty in Norfolk in 1984 and ended up getting swept away.

Former detective Dave Grimstead, who now works for Locate International, discovered that a body was washed up across the English Channel 10 days after George had gone missing and set about finding out if it was him.

After his grave was located, the body was dug up.

But George’s family were dealt a blow when DNA tests showed they were not related.

Dave then roped in the help of Dr Houlton and other experts to help produce a reconstruction of the man’s face.

Toby Houlton (right) with one-time MSP Michael Russell at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson

Dr Houlton used a CT scan taken of the man’s skull, taken during an autopsy in France, to rebuild what his face may have looked like.

He said: “A facial approximation is a means of predicting the facial form.

“Typically, it’s performed when your standard forms of identification are not available – the likes of dental records or other forms of radiographic evidence.

“The quality (of the scan) looks fantastic. This is exactly everything that we need because the more detail that I can actually see, the more likely I’ll be able to generate a more reliable facial approximation.”

Ambleteuse in France. Image: Shutterstock

Dr Houlton initially created black and white images before being able to add hair, eye and skin colour after further DNA tests on the remains.

The images were then circulated in French media in the hope the family of the man might come forward and finally identify him, 40 years on.

One woman in France got in touch but it was found there was no connection to her missing brother.

The programme ended without the man having been identified, but Dave vowed to continue working on the case.

Dundee University at forefront of facial reconstruction

Dundee University has been at the forefront of facial reconstruction techniques over the years.

In 2016, a former scientist at the uni produced an image of what Robert the Bruce may have looked like.

Then last year, a student produced a 3D model of the face of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Dr Houlton has also been called upon to help in other unidentified body cases, including ‘Balmore Man’, a body found in woods in East Dunbartonshire in 2011.

Conversation