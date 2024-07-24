Flames shoot from trees during three-hour fire at Dundee park

Flames were seen shooting from the trees at a Dundee park during a rubbish fire that lasted three hours.

Crews were called to an area of Camperdown Park, behind the BP garage on Liff Road, just before midnight on Tuesday.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for more than three hours and returned later on Wednesday morning.

The pile of rubbish could still be seen smouldering nearly 12 hours later.

Ken Samson watched the fire unfolding from his home on Leith Walk in Menzieshill, about a mile away.

He said: “It was around 10.30pm when I saw a cloud of smoke above the trees at Camperdown Park.

“Soon after there was an orange glow and the sky was full of smoke.

“The flames must have been five or 10 feet above the trees in the wooded area close to the bottom of the park near the Kingsway.

“In the nine years I’ve lived here I’ve never seen anything like it.”

A passer-by on Wednesday morning said there was a “noticeable smell of smoke” in the area.

She said: “The pile of rubbish was still smouldering and you could smell it from quite far away.

“It’s a fair bit out of the way so it’s not necessarily something someone walking through the park would come across.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland said it was not aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 11.49pm of a fire at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

“Two appliances, both from Macalpine Road station, were dispatched and on arrival officers found rubbish to be alight.

“The fire was extinguished and crews were returned to the station at 2.59am.

“One appliance returned to the scene at 7am on Wednesday to check as a precaution and has since left.”

In May, fly-tipping vandals were branded a “disgrace” after dumping rubbish and setting fire to a large patch of land at the park.

It comes after the leader of Dundee City Council admitted more needs to be done about the “embarrassing neglect” of the park.