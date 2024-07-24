Flames shoot from trees during three-hour fire at Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flames shoot from trees during three-hour fire at Dundee park

Firefighters were called to the rubbish blaze at Camperdown Park on Tuesday night.

By Andrew Robson, Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson
The rubbish fire at Camperdown Park.
The fire at Camperdown Park, Dundee. Image: Ken Samson/Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Flames were seen shooting from the trees at a Dundee park during a rubbish fire that lasted three hours.

Crews were called to an area of Camperdown Park, behind the BP garage on Liff Road, just before midnight on Tuesday.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for more than three hours and returned later on Wednesday morning.

The pile of rubbish could still be seen smouldering nearly 12 hours later.

Ken Samson watched the fire unfolding from his home on Leith Walk in Menzieshill, about a mile away.

‘Sky full of smoke’ during fire at Camperdown Park

He said: “It was around 10.30pm when I saw a cloud of smoke above the trees at Camperdown Park.

“Soon after there was an orange glow and the sky was full of smoke.

“The flames must have been five or 10 feet above the trees in the wooded area close to the bottom of the park near the Kingsway.

“In the nine years I’ve lived here I’ve never seen anything like it.”

A passer-by on Wednesday morning said there was a “noticeable smell of smoke” in the area.

There was a "noticable smell of smoke" in the park on Wednesday.
There was a “noticeable smell of smoke” in the park on Wednesday. Image: Ellidh Aitken /DC Thomson

She said: “The pile of rubbish was still smouldering and you could smell it from quite far away.

“It’s a fair bit out of the way so it’s not necessarily something someone walking through the park would come across.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland said it was not aware of the incident.

Fire crews spend three hours at Camperdown Park blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 11.49pm of a fire at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

“Two appliances, both from Macalpine Road station, were dispatched and on arrival officers found rubbish to be alight.

“The fire was extinguished and crews were returned to the station at 2.59am.

The smouldering rubbish at Camperdown Park
The smouldering rubbish on Wednesday morning. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“One appliance returned to the scene at 7am on Wednesday to check as a precaution and has since left.”

In May, fly-tipping vandals were branded a “disgrace” after dumping rubbish and setting fire to a large patch of land at the park.

It comes after the leader of Dundee City Council admitted more needs to be done about the “embarrassing neglect” of the park.

