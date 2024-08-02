More than 1,000 people helped at Dundee crisis centre in first year

More than 1,000 people in distress have been helped by a Dundee crisis centre in its first year.

Hope Point, based at Hillcrest on South Ward Road, was opened a year ago following a six-year campaign fronted by Phil Welsh, his wife Lesley Nicoll and their daughter Kirsty Welsh.

The family fought to have a crisis centre in the city after their son and brother Lee took his own life in 2017.

Lesley and Kirsty previously told The Courier that the first birthday of the centre is a bittersweet occasion as it comes just before the one-year anniversary of the sudden death of Phil – who died at the age of 54 last October after suffering a heart attack.

To mark the centre’s first anniversary, charity Penumbra – which runs the centre – has revealed it has helped 1,030 people experiencing distress since it opened.

Support has been given a total of 4,146 times via drop-in, phone and text.

People can phone up the service, text or drop in 24/7.

Emma Wilson, Penumbra’s senior service manager, says people feel they have been “met with compassion” at Hope Point.

She said: “I think the main thing the figures are telling us, is how much this new distress support service has been needed in the city and therefore the gap we are filling.

“Looking at feedback from people, what strikes us most (although not surprisingly) is the success of the peer model.

Hope Point Dundee helps hundreds with mental health and recovery services

“People truly feel they’ve been met with compassion, and they feel valued and listened to.

“The accessible nature allows people experiencing a wide range of difficulties the opportunity to access support on their own terms.”

In addition to mental health support, services include harm reduction and recovery programmes, community activities designed to combat social isolation, and financial support and advice.

Hillcrest Futures delivers harm reduction and recovery services from the building.

In the first year, it has supported 1,248 people with harm reduction, recovery, reducing isolation and financial advice.

In addition, the team has supplied 950 naloxone kits to be used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opiate-based overdose.

Councillor Ken Lynn from Dundee City Council said: “Opening Hope Point was a major milestone for the city, and a year on, it’s clear to see how important this is to the people of Dundee.

“We are keen that people should feel able to reach out and get help for their mental health in just the same way they do for their physical health, that’s why it was vital that we have this facility in the city.

“There is always help. There is always hope.”