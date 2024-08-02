More than 1,000 people helped at Dundee crisis centre in first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 1,000 people helped at Dundee crisis centre in first year

Hope Point provides 24-hour mental health support.

By Chloe Burrell
Emma Wilson, senior service manager for Penumbra.
Emma Wilson, senior service manager for Penumbra, who run Hope Point. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More than 1,000 people in distress have been helped by a Dundee crisis centre in its first year.

Hope Point, based at Hillcrest on South Ward Road, was opened a year ago following a six-year campaign fronted by Phil Welsh, his wife Lesley Nicoll and their daughter Kirsty Welsh.

The family fought to have a crisis centre in the city after their son and brother Lee took his own life in 2017.

Lesley and Kirsty previously told The Courier that the first birthday of the centre is a bittersweet occasion as it comes just before the one-year anniversary of the sudden death of Phil – who died at the age of 54 last October after suffering a heart attack.

To mark the centre’s first anniversary, charity Penumbra – which runs the centre – has revealed it has helped 1,030 people experiencing distress since it opened.

Lesley Nicoll and daughter Kirsty Welsh at Hope Point in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Support has been given a total of 4,146 times via drop-in, phone and text.

People can phone up the service, text or drop in 24/7.

Emma Wilson, Penumbra’s senior service manager, says people feel they have been “met with compassion” at Hope Point.

She said: “I think the main thing the figures are telling us, is how much this new distress support service has been needed in the city and therefore the gap we are filling.

“Looking at feedback from people, what strikes us most (although not surprisingly) is the success of the peer model.

Hope Point Dundee helps hundreds with mental health and recovery services

“People truly feel they’ve been met with compassion, and they feel valued and listened to.

“The accessible nature allows people experiencing a wide range of difficulties the opportunity to access support on their own terms.”

In addition to mental health support, services include harm reduction and recovery programmes, community activities designed to combat social isolation, and financial support and advice.

Danny Kelly, operations manager at Hillcrest Futures.
Danny Kelly, operations manager for Hillcrest Futures. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Hillcrest Futures delivers harm reduction and recovery services from the building.

In the first year, it has supported 1,248 people with harm reduction, recovery, reducing isolation and financial advice.

In addition, the team has supplied 950 naloxone kits to be used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opiate-based overdose.

The centre has a range of services. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People can get mental health, financial and recovery help. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Councillor Ken Lynn from Dundee City Council said: “Opening Hope Point was a major milestone for the city, and a year on, it’s clear to see how important this is to the people of Dundee.

“We are keen that people should feel able to reach out and get help for their mental health in just the same way they do for their physical health, that’s why it was vital that we have this facility in the city.

“There is always help. There is always hope.”

  • Hope Point is located at 4 South Ward Road, and you can call 0800 955 0008 or text 01382 604 123
  • If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, Samaritans provide a safe place to talk 24 hours a day. Contact them for free on 116 123 or email  jo@samaritans.org

