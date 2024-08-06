Dundee Michael Jackson tribute show axed due to ‘ongoing unrest in English cities’

A Michael Jackson tribute show in Dundee has been postponed due to “ongoing unrest in English cities”.

The King of Pop show was scheduled to take place at the Whitehall Theatre this Friday.

However, tour dates in several English theatres have already been called off due to riots in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Although there has been no such trouble in Dundee, those behind the show say it would cost too much to travel to the city for a single show.

Dundee Michael Jackson show ‘not financially viable’ in wake of disorder

A statement on the Whitehall Theatre Facebook page said: “Due to the continuing threat of unrest in several English cities, some venues have taken the decision to cancel their upcoming performances of King of Pop.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in the show’s producers taking the decision to postpone our show scheduled to take place on Friday August 9 as it would not be financially viable for them to travel all the way from London just to perform in Dundee.

“We are working with the producers to agree a new date for the show and will advise this in due course.

“If you would like a refund, please contact the box office.”

There has been disorder in towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland in the wake of the killing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last week.

There have also been calls for “cool heads” in Stirling after rumours circulated on social media around an alleged stabbing on the city’s King Street over the weekend.

Tommy Robinson – founder of the far-right English Defence League, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – made unsubstantiated claims on X (formerly Twitter) about the alleged attacker’s religion.

A 29-year-old man, Callum Fisher, has since appeared in court charged with attempted murder.