Dundee Michael Jackson tribute show axed due to ‘ongoing unrest in English cities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Michael Jackson tribute show axed due to ‘ongoing unrest in English cities’

The King of Pop show had been due to take place at the Whitehall Theatre this Friday.

By James Simpson
The Michael Jackson tribute show had been due to take place at the Whitehall Theatre. Yui Mok/PA Wire/DC Thomson
The Michael Jackson tribute show had been due to take place at the Whitehall Theatre. Yui Mok/PA Wire/DC Thomson

A Michael Jackson tribute show in Dundee has been postponed due to “ongoing unrest in English cities”.

The King of Pop show was scheduled to take place at the Whitehall Theatre this Friday.

However, tour dates in several English theatres have already been called off due to riots in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Although there has been no such trouble in Dundee, those behind the show say it would cost too much to travel to the city for a single show.

Dundee Michael Jackson show ‘not financially viable’ in wake of disorder

A statement on the Whitehall Theatre Facebook page said: “Due to the continuing threat of unrest in several English cities, some venues have taken the decision to cancel their upcoming performances of King of Pop.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in the show’s producers taking the decision to postpone our show scheduled to take place on Friday August 9 as it would not be financially viable for them to travel all the way from London just to perform in Dundee.

“We are working with the producers to agree a new date for the show and will advise this in due course.

“If you would like a refund, please contact the box office.”

Police in riot gear face off with protesters in Whitehall, London, during the disorder.. Imge: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

There has been disorder in towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland in the wake of the killing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last week.

There have also been calls for “cool heads” in Stirling after rumours circulated on social media around an alleged stabbing on the city’s King Street over the weekend.

Tommy Robinson – founder of the far-right English Defence League, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – made unsubstantiated claims on X (formerly Twitter) about the alleged attacker’s religion.

A 29-year-old man, Callum Fisher, has since appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

More from Dundee

Patryck Szymkum
Unpaid work for Dundee domestic abuser who trapped women in flat
Callan Caddell outside the St Andrews Street shop.
New 'alternative' barber shop opens in Dundee
2
Tom Farquhar/ A90 road sign
Rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee housing developer asks to scrap £770k payment for new school
10
Police on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over pyrotechnic at Dundee derby
Police and an ambulance parked near the scene of the Strathmartine Road crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Double-decker bus and car involved in Dundee crash
Benvie Care Home in Dundee given a week to improve
Dundee nursing home warned it could be shut down after scathing criticism of end-of-life…
2
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee
Yvonne's Fancy Dress shop was vandalised. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee fancy dress shop covered with graffiti as retailers face 'huge' city centre crime…
4

Conversation