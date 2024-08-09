Fire crews tackle car blaze on Dundee street

Emergency services were called to Fyffe Street in Dundee on Thursday evening following reports of a car fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the street, just off Lochee Road, just after 10pm.

One appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station attended the scene, leaving just before 11pm.

It is not known what caused the fire. There are also no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 10.07pm for a car fire on Fyffe Street.

“We had one pump attend from Blackness Road.

“The stop message was sent at 10.52pm.”

“The car was extinguished and we passed over details to Police Scotland.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.