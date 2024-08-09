Head teacher role paying £110k a year advertised for new Dundee super school

Recruitment has started to hire a head teacher for Dundee’s new £100m super school.

The East End community campus – a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy – is expected to open in August 2025.

Described as the city’s first flagship community campus, Dundee City Council says it will also provide “fantastic” sports and leisure facilities.

The campus will have capacity for around 1,900 pupils.

Applications due by September 1

Now, an advertisement has been posted online by the council inviting candidates to submit an application for the £110,808 a year role.

Among the responsibilities of the job include providing “leadership, good management and strategic direction to the campus”.

The successful candidate will also be expected to lead the development of the school curriculum and set a campus policy for the behaviour management of pupils.

Applications are due to be submitted by September 1. Candidates will then be invited to a virtual assessment centre during the week beginning September 30.

Interviews are scheduled to take place later in the week.

New school has drawn criticism

Plans to merge Craigie and Braeview were given the green-light by councillors in October 2022.

However, the size of the new ‘super-campus’ immediately drew criticism from the Dundee branch of teaching union the EIS.

Labelling the building “far too small” and its design features “educationally unacceptable”, they left the board of the new campus in protest just weeks after it was approved.

The lack of swimming provision at the school has also proved controversial and a petition calling on the local authority to include a pool in its design attracted over 800 signatures.

Concerns have also been raised over the Drumgeith Road site chosen for the new campus.

Formerly home to St Saviours High School – which was demolished over a decade ago – the site is a known flood risk.

And pictures taken in the aftermath of Storm Babet last year showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

Despite this, a recent flood risk assessment concluded the flood measures built for the new East End campus worked as intended.