Head teacher role paying £110k a year advertised for new Dundee super school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Head teacher role paying £110k a year advertised for new Dundee super school

The £100m East End community campus is due to open in August 2025.

By Laura Devlin
Design of the new East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller.
Design of the new East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller.

Recruitment has started to hire a head teacher for Dundee’s new £100m super school.

The East End community campus –  a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy – is expected to open in August 2025.

Described as the city’s first flagship community campus, Dundee City Council says it will also provide “fantastic” sports and leisure facilities.

The campus will have capacity for around 1,900 pupils.

Applications due by September 1

Now, an advertisement has been posted online by the council inviting candidates to submit an application for the £110,808 a year role.

Among the responsibilities of the job include providing “leadership, good management and strategic direction to the campus”.

Reception atrium. Image: Holmes Miller.

The successful candidate will also be expected to lead the development of the school curriculum and set a campus policy for the behaviour management of pupils.

Applications are due to be submitted by September 1. Candidates will then be invited to a virtual assessment centre during the week beginning September 30.

Interviews are scheduled to take place later in the week.

A Hellerup staircase will provide a gathering space. Image: Holmes Miller.

New school has drawn criticism

Plans to merge Craigie and Braeview were given the green-light by councillors in October 2022.

However, the size of the new ‘super-campus’ immediately drew criticism from the Dundee branch of teaching union the EIS.

Labelling the building “far too small” and its design features “educationally unacceptable”, they left the board of the new campus in protest just weeks after it was approved.

The lack of swimming provision at the school has also proved controversial and a petition calling on the local authority to include a pool in its design attracted over 800 signatures.

Fairfield flooding issues
The flooding at the constuction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.

Concerns have also been raised over the Drumgeith Road site chosen for the new campus.

Formerly home to St Saviours High School – which was demolished over a decade ago – the site is a known flood risk.

And pictures taken in the aftermath of Storm Babet last year showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

Despite this, a recent flood risk assessment concluded the flood measures built for the new East End campus worked as intended.

More from Dundee

Design of the new East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller.
BREAKING: John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader
Man charged after cannabis factory discovery in Dundee
£1.26 million of cannabis found at three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie
Dundee Sheriff Court
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery
Design of the new East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller.
Dundee residents told 'don't put your bins out' during 8 days of strikes
3
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
marc Gautier
Former soldier's 'scum' hate crime at Palestine rally in Dundee
Fyffe Street car set on fire
Dundee woman 'terrified in own home' after car set on fire
Design of the new East End Community Campus. Image: Holmes Miller.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today
12
Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee.
Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee
Police outside a home in Ledmore Terrace, Gowrie Park, Dundee
Man, 27, arrested after report of cannabis cultivation on quiet Dundee street

Conversation