First look inside new Dundee Wagamama restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside new Dundee Wagamama restaurant

The Asian-inspired chain has taken over the former Mozza unit on Whitehall Street.

Inside the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

The new Dundee Wagamama restaurant has opened its doors.

The Asian-inspired chain welcomed customers for the first time this week in the former Mozza unit on Whitehall Street.

It is famed for its dishes including chicken katsu curry, bao buns and ramen.

The Dundee restaurant is the 10th Wagamama outlet in Scotland.

The eatery is open 11am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

The arrival of Wagamama is a boost for Whitehall Street, where nearly a quarter of units remain empty, according to The Courier’s shops tracker.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was given a first look at the new Dundee Wagamama as it opened to the public.

 

More from Dundee

Dundee voters will go to the polls in two by-elections. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 Dundee schools to close during council by-elections
Police found cannabis farm
Forfar pool cannabis farm 'cleaner' was in UK illegally for dental work
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Freda Doig, pictured in 2017, and new traffic signals in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady could soon be reinstated after uproar over threat to her…
Ballindean Road, Douglas
'Dead and uncared-for' dogs found in Dundee home
3
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander bids emotional farewell to Dundee council colleagues
11
NHS Tayside has apologised for the issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage
Mark Bain inside his e-scooter shop Skootz in Lyon Street, Dundee
E-scooter shop opens in Dundee due to demand from customers travelling to Edinburgh
8
A 20mph zone sign.
Dundee city centre could become 20mph zone as council plan approved
8
Emergency services were called to a crash on Arran Drive on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Supplied
One person taken to hospital after crash on Dundee road

Conversation