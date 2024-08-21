First look inside new Dundee Wagamama restaurant

The new Dundee Wagamama restaurant has opened its doors.

The Asian-inspired chain welcomed customers for the first time this week in the former Mozza unit on Whitehall Street.

It is famed for its dishes including chicken katsu curry, bao buns and ramen.

The Dundee restaurant is the 10th Wagamama outlet in Scotland.

The eatery is open 11am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

The arrival of Wagamama is a boost for Whitehall Street, where nearly a quarter of units remain empty, according to The Courier’s shops tracker.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was given a first look at the new Dundee Wagamama as it opened to the public.