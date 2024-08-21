4 Dundee schools to close during council by-elections

Four Dundee schools will close as by-elections are held to replace two councillors.

Voters will go to the polls on October 3 to elect new representatives in the Strathmartine and Lochee wards.

They will replace outgoing council leader John Alexander, who announced his decision to stand down from the role earlier this month, and Charlie Malone – the Labour councillor who died in July.

Dundee primary schools to be used as polling stations during by-elections

Dundee City Council has confirmed that four primary schools – Craigowl, Downfield, St Andrews RC and Sidlaw View – will close to be used as polling stations.

The authority says the closures will take place “due to the number of members of the public visiting” the schools.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Four primary schools will be closed to pupils for the upcoming by-elections.

“We have contacted parents and carers directly to inform them and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and hope that by giving as much notice of the date as possible this will enable them to make alternative arrangements for their children.

“The schools will be required as polling stations and due to the number of members of the public visiting the school, the health and safety of our children is the primary factor for making this decision.”

More information on both the Lochee and Strathmartine elections is available on the council’s website.