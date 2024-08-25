Girl, 8, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

An eight-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Dalmahoy Drive, near Downfield Golf Club, just before 4pm on Saturday.

One eyewitness described seeing a large police presence and two ambulances at the scene.

The road was closed for a short time.

The extent of the child’s injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and an eight-year-old female pedestrian on Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee, around 3.45pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital as a precaution.”