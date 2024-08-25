Dundee Girl, 8, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee Emergency services were called to Dalmahoy Drive on Saturday. By Chloe Burrell August 25 2024, 9:31am August 25 2024, 9:31am Share Girl, 8, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5067369/girl-hit-by-car-dalmahoy-drive-dundee/ Copy Link Police attended the scene on Dalmahoy Drive. Image: Supplied An eight-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Dalmahoy Drive, near Downfield Golf Club, just before 4pm on Saturday. One eyewitness described seeing a large police presence and two ambulances at the scene. The road was closed for a short time. The extent of the child’s injuries is not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and an eight-year-old female pedestrian on Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee, around 3.45pm on Saturday. “Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital as a precaution.”