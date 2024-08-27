Tay Road Bridge: £4m worth of refurbishment work planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tay Road Bridge: £4m worth of refurbishment work planned

Dundee City Council is seeking a contractor to design and construct replacement inspection gantries for the bridge.

By Laura Devlin
The Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Tay Road Bridge looks set for further refurbishment work totalling almost four million pounds.

Dundee City Council is seeking a contractor to design and construct replacement inspection gantries for the structure.

These operate underneath the bridge and allow operatives to carry out repairs and maintenance.

An advertisement on the Public Contracts Scotland website details that the successful  contractor will provide under deck, bearing, box girder and pier access for maintenance and statutory inspections the bridge.

The total value of the work is listed at £3.8 million.

Dundee City Council say the replacement work will result in short-term overnight closures of the bridge. However, this will not happen until 2026.

Resurfacing work coming to an end

Extensive refurbishment work on the Tay Road Bridge Bridge, which has been ongoing since last year, is set to be completed in a matter a weeks.

The southbound carriageway will reopen on Tuesday September 10 after being closed since March.

This was the latest phase of work after a similar project on the opposite carriageway last year.

Four weeks of roadworks are set to get underway on the Tay Road Bridge.
Four weeks of roadworks are set to get underway on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The resurfacing works of the Tay Road Bridge is the first time such improvements have been carried out in the 58 years since it was built.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Replacement of gantries has been included in the capital plan for the Tay Road Bridge for a number of years.

“Work would be undertaken with a small number of short-term night closures of the bridge in 2026.

“A report will be considered by the Tay Bridge Joint Board later this year.”

