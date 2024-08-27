Tay Road Bridge: £4m worth of refurbishment work planned

The Tay Road Bridge looks set for further refurbishment work totalling almost four million pounds.

Dundee City Council is seeking a contractor to design and construct replacement inspection gantries for the structure.

These operate underneath the bridge and allow operatives to carry out repairs and maintenance.

An advertisement on the Public Contracts Scotland website details that the successful contractor will provide under deck, bearing, box girder and pier access for maintenance and statutory inspections the bridge.

The total value of the work is listed at £3.8 million.

Dundee City Council say the replacement work will result in short-term overnight closures of the bridge. However, this will not happen until 2026.

Resurfacing work coming to an end

Extensive refurbishment work on the Tay Road Bridge Bridge, which has been ongoing since last year, is set to be completed in a matter a weeks.

The southbound carriageway will reopen on Tuesday September 10 after being closed since March.

This was the latest phase of work after a similar project on the opposite carriageway last year.

The resurfacing works of the Tay Road Bridge is the first time such improvements have been carried out in the 58 years since it was built.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Replacement of gantries has been included in the capital plan for the Tay Road Bridge for a number of years.

“Work would be undertaken with a small number of short-term night closures of the bridge in 2026.

“A report will be considered by the Tay Bridge Joint Board later this year.”