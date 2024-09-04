Dundee restaurant is double winner at top industry awards

A Dundee restaurant has picked up two gongs at the 10th annual Food Awards Scotland.

The Howff Secret Supper Club on Bank Street claimed the title of Restaurant of the Year for the central area.

They were also awarded Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – after coming top in the same category at the Scottish Restaurant Awards earlier this year.

The venue – which receives top reviews on Tripadvisor – was one of 11 restaurants from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to either win or finish runner-up at a ceremony in Glasgow last week.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses.

“It can be hard to stand out. This year’s winners have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees, and managers who always ensure that locals and visitors eat well.

“We would like to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

The full list is below.

Food Awards Scotland: Full list of winners from Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Dundee

Howff Secret Supper Club – winner, Restaurant of the Year (central) and winner, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Fife

Burger Island – winner, Takeaway of the Year (central)

– winner, Takeaway of the Year (central) Relish It – winner, Takeaway of the Year (south east)

– winner, Takeaway of the Year (south east) The Wee Chippy, Anstruther – winner, Best Fish ‘N’ Chips Establishment (central and overall)

– winner, Best Fish ‘N’ Chips Establishment (central and overall) The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms – highly commended, Best of South Scotland

– highly commended, Best of South Scotland Merchants House Cafe – winner, Cafe/Bistro of the Year (south east)

Perth and Kinross

3G at The Eatrium – winner, Cafe/Bistro of the Year (central and overall)

– winner, Cafe/Bistro of the Year (central and overall) Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food – highly commended, Best Street Food

Stirling