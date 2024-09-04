Dundee restaurant is double winner at top industry awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee restaurant is double winner at top industry awards

The Howff Secret Supper Club picked up two gongs at the 10th Scottish Food Awards.

By Chloe Burrell
The Howff Secret Supper Club team.
The Howff Secret Supper Club team. Image: Oceanic Awards

A Dundee restaurant has picked up two gongs at the 10th annual Food Awards Scotland.

The Howff Secret Supper Club on Bank Street claimed the title of Restaurant of the Year for the central area.

They were also awarded Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – after coming top in the same category at the Scottish Restaurant Awards earlier this year.

The venue – which receives top reviews on Tripadvisor – was one of 11 restaurants from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to either win or finish runner-up at a ceremony in Glasgow last week.

The Howff Secret Supper Club in Dundee.
The Howff Secret Supper Club. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses.

“It can be hard to stand out. This year’s winners have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees, and managers who always ensure that locals and visitors eat well.

“We would like to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

The full list is below.

Food Awards Scotland: Full list of winners from Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Dundee

  • Howff Secret Supper Club – winner, Restaurant of the Year (central) and winner, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Fife

  • Burger Island – winner, Takeaway of the Year (central)
  • Relish It – winner, Takeaway of the Year (south east)
  • The Wee Chippy, Anstruther – winner, Best Fish ‘N’ Chips Establishment (central and overall)
  • The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms – highly commended, Best of South Scotland
  • Merchants House Cafe – winner, Cafe/Bistro of the Year (south east)

Perth and Kinross

  • 3G at The Eatrium – winner, Cafe/Bistro of the Year (central and overall)
  • Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food – highly commended, Best Street Food

Stirling

  • Karma Lake of Monteith – winner, Hotel Restaurant of the Year (central)
  • Mediterranèa – winner, Best Mediterranean Establishment
  • Fondly Iced – winner, Artisan Bakery of the Year
  • The Birds and Bees – highly commended, Best Scottish Cuisine

More from Dundee

Harvey's takeaway on Whitehall Crescent and new manager Fallon Boyd with dog Harvey. Image: John Justice
New Dundee city centre sandwich shop to open - named after manager's dog
Forrest Alexander (left) and Dale Whyte outside NYPD on Perth Road.
Second New York-themed pizza takeaway planned for Dundee's Perth Road
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; The neglected cottage on Brook Street. . Broughty Ferry . Supplied by DC Thomson/Jon Frullani Architect. Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Pret A Manger proposals and Broughty Ferry demolition
2
Linda McDonald slams parole board. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh files formal complaint against parole board
6
Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel scandal: How UK authorities did NOTHING to stop disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon building…
3
Christoph Waltz in Dundee.
Oscar-winning Hollywood star Christoph Waltz spotted in Dundee
7
Chris Law and Alannah Morgan
Lout guilty of causing Dundee MP 'fear and alarm' outside office
Passengers were left stranded by the packed 39 Stagecoach bus. Image: Supplied/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Woman felt 'unsafe' on packed Dundee to Perth bus as some passengers left stranded
2
Michael Philp
Distracted hit-and-run driver struck mum and pensioner outside Dundee primary school
Police seized an electric Sur-Ron motorbike. Image: Police Scotland/Steven Brown/DC Thomson
Boy, 16, charged after 'riding electric motorbike at Dundee City Square'

Conversation