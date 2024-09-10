Relief for drivers as months of Tay Road Bridge roadworks end

Major roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge have come to an end – more than a year after they started.

The crossing reopened in full on Tuesday morning.

It followed two phases of roadworks to resurface each side of the bridge.

The first took place from June to December last year before the second phase began in March this year.

Both sides of the dual carriageway are now fully open with no restrictions.

It was the first time the bridge had been fully resurfaced in 60 years.

Throughout the project, 92 new expansion and movement joints were installed to make for a smoother journey.

Waterproofing was also applied, as well as a new asphalt surface.

More recently, overnight work was carried out to resurface the ramps on the Dundee side of the bridge.

A post on X on Tuesday morning from Tay Road Bridge confirmed the reopening.

It said: “Bridge now fully open no restrictions. Thank you for your patience during these major works.”