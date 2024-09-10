Relief for drivers as months of Tay Road Bridge roadworks end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relief for drivers as months of Tay Road Bridge roadworks end

The crossing has undergone a major resurfacing project.

By Chloe Burrell
The Tay Road Bridge.
The Tay Road Bridge has fully reopened without restrictions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Major roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge have come to an end – more than a year after they started.

The crossing reopened in full on Tuesday morning.

It followed two phases of roadworks to resurface each side of the bridge.

The first took place from June to December last year before the second phase began in March this year.

Both sides of the dual carriageway are now fully open with no restrictions.

It was the first time the bridge had been fully resurfaced in 60 years.

Roadworks come to an end on Tay Road Bridge

Throughout the project, 92 new expansion and movement joints were installed to make for a smoother journey.

Waterproofing was also applied, as well as a new asphalt surface.

More recently, overnight work was carried out to resurface the ramps on the Dundee side of the bridge.

A post on X on Tuesday morning from Tay Road Bridge confirmed the reopening.

It said: “Bridge now fully open no restrictions. Thank you for your patience during these major works.”

Conversation