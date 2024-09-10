LEE WILKIE: Jort van der Sande exemplifies Dundee United’s impressive summer recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Jort van der Sande exemplifies Dundee United’s impressive summer recruitment

The Dutch striker has made an excellent first impression at Tannadice.

Dundee United attacker Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sancde is yet to find the net for United but has won over fans with his work ethic. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Last season, the only thing that could have kept Louis Moult out of the Dundee United team was injury or suspension.

This time around, it’s down to personnel.

Jort van der Sande hasn’t yet scored since arriving at United from NAC Breda, but Tangerines fans have taken to the Dutch striker anyway.

It’s hard not to like a player who goes about his business the way he does.

He’s big, strong, not afraid to throw his weight around; in short, he’s a serious handful for defenders.

Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande challenges for a header with Dundee’s Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

In the early stages of the campaign – and with a new team still gelling – Jim Goodwin has opted for presence at the attacking end of the park, rather than Moult’s pure finishing prowess.

Louis has done really well for United. He’s a proven goal-scorer.

And the fact that van der Sande is keeping him out of the team shows the sort of impact he’s had both on the training ground and in games.

He’s also clearly a good type – and that’s what a manager wants from his squad.

You have to build a squad full of gifted football players, but you also have to ensure they are solid personalities.

All it takes to alter the atmosphere in a squad is one person spreading negative vibes.

Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case at present at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin has been back to bring in players this summer. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has had a little bit of stick during his time as manager.

But the signings he’s made in this window strike me as exactly the signings he wanted to make; he’s been backed to assemble a squad according to his vision.

The standard of the players he’s brought in has been really impressive.

I need to be careful not to keep going back to the Falkirk cup game, but I think if you go back to that, it was a little bit of a scare. It didn’t quite look good enough.

But credit to them, ever since then they’ve raised their game and have never looked as poor again.

I wouldn’t expect Jim Goodwin to make wholesale changes at any point soon – the team he’s had on the park is clearly finding its feet.

How far can they go? If they keep gelling, the top six won’t be out of reach.

