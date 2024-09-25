Dundee planning ahead: New care home and former Broughty Ferry nursery conversion

A new care home could be built near Dobbies garden centre on the outskirts of Dundee.

A planning in principle application has been lodged with Dundee City Council unveiling proposals to build the facility on unused agricultural land west of Ethiebeaton Park.

The care home would sit close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop and Grangeview House.

The plans include a private garden ground and car parking provision for visitors and staff.

A supporting statement by IJM Planning, on behalf of applicants Paul and Marion Heyder, said final designs for the home are still to be confirmed.

Broughty Ferry nursery conversion

Meanwhile, a former Broughty Ferry nursery which shut suddenly last year due to a “severe staffing crisis” could be converted into residential flats.

Belsize House – a C Listed building which dates back to 1910 – was previously home to Happitots Nursery. This shut in March 2023.

Before Happitots, it was Oranges & Lemons.

Under the plans, the existing building will be converted and subdivided into three units: the ‘West Wing, the ‘Middle House’ and ‘the Cottage’.

The ‘West Wing’ would be a four-bedroom property spread across three floors.

Also proposed is a triple garage in the garden ground to west of the plot and a balcony for the master bedroom.

The ‘Middle House’ will also be a four-bedroom property, whilst the ‘Cottage’ will have three bedrooms spread across two floors.

Football club function room

Downfield Junior Football Club are seeking permission to transform a dance studio into a function suite.

The club are asking the local authority for a change of use which, if granted, will transform the studio next to the viewing area.

According to plans published on Dundee City Council’s planning portal, the function suite will be able to accommodate up to 120 people.

A beer garden would also be created if the plans are approved.

New Perth Road takeaway

A new fried chicken takeaway could open on Dundee’s Perth Road.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council by The Zesty Shack, who are hoping to take over the former New Flavours House cafe unit.

If plans are approved for the one-time Royal Bank of Scotland site, the takeaway will sell a range of fried chicken options along with side dishes.

