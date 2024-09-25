Dundee planning ahead: New care home and former Broughty Ferry nursery conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee planning ahead: New care home and former Broughty Ferry nursery conversion

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Belsize House cold be converted into three properties. Image: DC Thomson.
A new care home could be built near Dobbies garden centre on the outskirts of Dundee.

A planning in principle application has been lodged with Dundee City Council unveiling proposals to build the facility on unused agricultural land west of Ethiebeaton Park.

The care home would sit close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop and Grangeview House.

The plans include a private garden ground and car parking provision for visitors and staff.

A supporting statement by IJM Planning, on behalf of applicants Paul and Marion Heyder, said final designs for the home are still to be confirmed.

The care home would be built on unused agricultural land. Image: Google Street View.

Broughty Ferry nursery conversion

Meanwhile, a former Broughty Ferry nursery which shut suddenly last year due to a  “severe staffing crisis” could be converted into residential flats.

Belsize House – a C Listed building which dates back to 1910 – was previously home to Happitots Nursery. This shut in March 2023.

Before Happitots, it was Oranges & Lemons.

Under the plans, the existing building will be converted and subdivided into three units: the ‘West Wing, the ‘Middle House’ and ‘the Cottage’.

Belsize House used to be a nursery. Image: DC Thomson.

The ‘West Wing’ would be a four-bedroom property spread across three floors.

Also proposed is a triple garage in the garden ground to west of the plot and a balcony for the master bedroom.

The ‘Middle House’ will also be a four-bedroom property, whilst the ‘Cottage’ will have three bedrooms spread across two floors.

Football club function room

Downfield Junior Football Club are seeking permission to transform a dance studio into a function suite.

The club are asking the local authority for a change of use which, if granted, will transform the studio next to the viewing area.

According to plans published on Dundee City Council’s planning portal, the function suite will be able to accommodate up to 120 people.

A beer garden would also be created if the plans are approved.

Downfield Juniors want to create a function room. Image: Google Street View.

New Perth Road takeaway

A new fried chicken takeaway could open on Dundee’s Perth Road.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council by The Zesty Shack, who are hoping to take over the former New Flavours House cafe unit.

If plans are approved for the one-time Royal Bank of Scotland site, the takeaway will sell a range of fried chicken options along with side dishes.

The unit on the corner of Perth Road and Step Row. Image: Google Street View

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications   

Care home 

Broughty Ferry nursery 

Downfield Juniors function room 

Perth Road takeaway 

Conversation