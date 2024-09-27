The View frontman thanks fans as song Same Jeans hits 50 million online streams

The View singer Kyle Falconer has thanked fans after their iconic Same Jeans song hit 50 million online streams.

Kyle shared the news that the track had hit the milestone on Spotify.

It featured on their 2007 debut album, Hats Off to the Buskers, alongside Superstar Tradesman.

Speaking online Kyle thanked everyone who made the Same Jeans song “part of their lives”.

He said: “Songwriting is such an incredible journey, you never know which song is going to resonate the most.

“Same Jeans was the one, 50 million streams.

“Thanks to everyone who’s made this song a part of their lives. Couldn’t have done it without you all.

“Much love.”

The Same Jeans music video, which was recorded in Dundee, has racked up over three million views on YouTube.

Earlier this month, thousands of fans flocked to Slessor Gardens as the Dryburgh band headlined the Summer Sundays event.