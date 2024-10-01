Dundee Two men charged after ‘attack’ near Dundee Ryze centre The men, aged 34 and 40, will appear in court on Tuesday. By Ben MacDonald October 1 2024, 9:10am October 1 2024, 9:10am Share Two men charged after ‘attack’ near Dundee Ryze centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5094188/men-charged-attack-near-dundee-ryze/ Copy Link Police outside Ryze Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Two men have been charged over an alleged attack near a Dundee trampoline centre. Police were called to an area near Ryze, on the junction of Old Glamis Road and Gillburn Road, early on Monday. A 27-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. Officers taped off the car park for a time as they carried out an investigation. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 34 and 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and assault in the Gillburn Road area of Dundee on Monday. “The men are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”