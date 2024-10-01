Two men charged after ‘attack’ near Dundee Ryze centre

Two men have been charged over an alleged attack near a Dundee trampoline centre.

Police were called to an area near Ryze, on the junction of Old Glamis Road and Gillburn Road, early on Monday.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Officers taped off the car park for a time as they carried out an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 34 and 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and assault in the Gillburn Road area of Dundee on Monday.

“The men are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”