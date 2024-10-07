More roadworks to take place on Tay Road Bridge just weeks after reopening

More roadworks are set to take place on the Tay Road Bridge just weeks after the crossing fully reopened.

Work to replace barriers damaged in a collision will start on October 28 with restrictions in place.

It comes after major roadworks to resurface each side of the bridge ended end on September 10 – more than a year after they began.

Work will start at the Fife end of the bridge closing one southbound lane, followed by one lane northbound.

The restrictions are expected to last around 10 days.

To minimise disruption most of the work will take place off-peak or overnight where possible.

A reduced speed limit will be in place during the roadworks.