Dundee pet hospital and GP surgery evacuated due to car fire

A Dundee GP surgery and pet hospital were evacuated due to a car fire this morning.

Firefighters evacuated staff from Hawkhill Medical Centre and Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital due to a blaze in the car park off Annfield Road shortly before 9am.

It is understood both the medical centre and pet hospital have since reopened.

One witness said it sounded like the white Mercedes was “exploding” as the fire took hold.

‘Huge bang’ as car catches fire in Dundee pet hospital car park

They told The Courier: “There’s a car on fire in the PDSA car park.

“The fire brigade are here, fortunately it’s not far from Blackness station.

“The car seems to be a white Mercedes, and is parked in the spaces which back on to the car park at Hawkhill Medical Centre.

“At one point it sounded like it was exploding, there was a huge bang.”

PDSA confirmed nobody was injured in the fire and no damage was caused to the building.

A spokesperson said: “A car caught fire on the grounds of the Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured, and there was no further damage caused.

“After a safe evacuation of the area earlier, the Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital is open as usual.

“A big thank you from the PDSA team to Scottish Fire and Rescue at Blackness Road Fire Station for their prompt response.”

the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Blackness Road was called to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.53am and crews have arrived.

“We sent one appliance from Blackness Road.”