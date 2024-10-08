Dundee pet hospital and GP surgery evacuated due to car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pet hospital and GP surgery evacuated due to car fire

Firefighters evacuated staff due to a blaze in a car park off Annfield Road.

By Ellidh Aitken
The fire took hold in a car park at Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital off Annfield Road. Image: Supplied
The fire took hold in a car park at Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital off Annfield Road. Image: Supplied

A Dundee GP surgery and pet hospital were evacuated due to a car fire this morning.

Firefighters evacuated staff from Hawkhill Medical Centre and Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital due to a blaze in the car park off Annfield Road shortly before 9am.

It is understood both the medical centre and pet hospital have since reopened.

One witness said it sounded like the white Mercedes was “exploding” as the fire took hold.

‘Huge bang’ as car catches fire in Dundee pet hospital car park

They told The Courier: “There’s a car on fire in the PDSA car park.

“The fire brigade are here, fortunately it’s not far from Blackness station.

“The car seems to be a white Mercedes, and is parked in the spaces which back on to the car park at Hawkhill Medical Centre.

“At one point it sounded like it was exploding, there was a huge bang.”

PDSA confirmed nobody was injured in the fire and no damage was caused to the building.

The fire took hold in the Dundee PDSA car park. Image: Supplied

A spokesperson said: “A car caught fire on the grounds of the Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured, and there was no further damage caused.

“After a safe evacuation of the area earlier, the Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital is open as usual.

“A big thank you from the PDSA team to Scottish Fire and Rescue at Blackness Road Fire Station for their prompt response.”

the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Blackness Road was called to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.53am and crews have arrived.

“We sent one appliance from Blackness Road.”

