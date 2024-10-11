Demolition fears for Broughty Ferry Fort Street bridge amid Network Rail electrification plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Demolition fears for Broughty Ferry Fort Street bridge amid Network Rail electrification plans

Scores of bridges along east coast railway line could be demolished. 

By Laura Devlin
The bridge over the railway line on Fort Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The bridge over the railway line on Fort Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

There are renewed fears the electrification of the east coast railway line could lead to the demolition of Broughty Ferry’s Fort Street bridge.

Network Rail are currently developing plans to allow engineers to install overhead electric powerlines.

The proposals have been in the works for a number of years and in 2022 it emerged  scores of bridges along the Aberdeen to the central belt line could be demolished.

This included the bridge that crosses over to the Ferry at Fort Street.

Now, councillor Craig Duncan – who represents the Broughty Ferry ward – has written to Network Rail seeking an update on the plans.

Network Rail considering removing Fort Street bridge

Responding to the Liberal Democrat’s query, a representative for the rail body confirmed the Fort Street bridge could still be removed.

This, they said, was due to the structure not having “sufficient clearance” for the installation of overhead electrification equipment.

Should full electrification go ahead, the bridge would need to be demolished.

Network Rail are yet to decide if the bridge will be removed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Network Rail say no definitive decision has been made and, if approved, demolition would not occur soon.

However, Mr Duncan called for the possible removal of the bridge to be “resisted at all costs”.

“This is one of the key accesses into Broughty Ferry and the loss of it would be hugely disruptive”, he said.

“We have a vibrant shopping area in Broughty Ferry and this bridge is a main access into it. It would be economic madness to remove this bridge.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He added: “Of course everyone realises that as we move to a world not dependent on fossil fuels, the days of diesel trains are numbered.

“But Network Rail absolutely must look at alternatives to removing key road and foot bridges over the east coast.

“Transport Scotland and Network Rail must understand that the Broughty Ferry community would strongly resist the loss of the Fort Street road bridge.”

More from Dundee

Harris Butt
Dundee parking rage 'animal' left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts
Ninewells and ambulances
Attempted murder trial hears Dundee baby injuries were due to 'sustained, forceful shaking'
Sam Hickey at Skyaxe Gym in Dundee in August 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Hickey on ‘great’ Dundee grounding and working with Anthony Joshua’s ex-trainer for…
2
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Survivor of Dundee murderer welcomes major new development for victims
Barrie McCourt wins over £2,000 in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Dundee firefighter bags more than £700 of shopping in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Alannah Morgan and Chris Law
Woman who left Dundee MP in fear for life is sentenced to unpaid work
BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife
Darren Gibson
Fife rapist snared by social media appeal is jailed for six years
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee man goes on trial accused of baby shaking attempted murder

Conversation