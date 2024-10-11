Demolition fears for Broughty Ferry Fort Street bridge amid Network Rail electrification plans

There are renewed fears the electrification of the east coast railway line could lead to the demolition of Broughty Ferry’s Fort Street bridge.

Network Rail are currently developing plans to allow engineers to install overhead electric powerlines.

The proposals have been in the works for a number of years and in 2022 it emerged scores of bridges along the Aberdeen to the central belt line could be demolished.

This included the bridge that crosses over to the Ferry at Fort Street.

Now, councillor Craig Duncan – who represents the Broughty Ferry ward – has written to Network Rail seeking an update on the plans.

Network Rail considering removing Fort Street bridge

Responding to the Liberal Democrat’s query, a representative for the rail body confirmed the Fort Street bridge could still be removed.

This, they said, was due to the structure not having “sufficient clearance” for the installation of overhead electrification equipment.

Should full electrification go ahead, the bridge would need to be demolished.

Network Rail say no definitive decision has been made and, if approved, demolition would not occur soon.

However, Mr Duncan called for the possible removal of the bridge to be “resisted at all costs”.

“This is one of the key accesses into Broughty Ferry and the loss of it would be hugely disruptive”, he said.

“We have a vibrant shopping area in Broughty Ferry and this bridge is a main access into it. It would be economic madness to remove this bridge.

He added: “Of course everyone realises that as we move to a world not dependent on fossil fuels, the days of diesel trains are numbered.

“But Network Rail absolutely must look at alternatives to removing key road and foot bridges over the east coast.

“Transport Scotland and Network Rail must understand that the Broughty Ferry community would strongly resist the loss of the Fort Street road bridge.”