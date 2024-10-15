‘Quirky’ interiors shop to open in former Broughty Ferry butcher

A “quirky” new interior furnishings store is opening in a former butcher shop in Broughty Ferry.

Time & Tide will open in the former Colin Nicoll butcher on Brook Street in November.

The Scottish brand, which first opened in North Berwick in 2009, sells furniture, accessories, wall art and soft furnishings.

Each of its current seven stores are slightly different depending on the tastes and style of the area.

Rosemary Spence, 39, will manage the new Broughty Ferry shop and says it will be most similar to Time & Tide’s larger North Berwick branch which sells larger items of furniture and interior accessories.

Rosemary, from Dundee, told The Courier: “We like to think of ourselves as quite quirky, we offer something a bit different.

“We are quite different from places such as Gillies so I don’t think it will be a case of competing.

“I used to work for Dundee Science Centre but I have a retail background and was looking for a new challenge.

“All of our shops are different depending on where they are so this was a challenge I jumped at.

“I really love customer interaction and Broughty Ferry has a nice community spirit and I think people will love Time & Tide and will welcome it.”

Rosemary says customers can expect to find items “nobody else will have” at the new shop.

The shop is also dog-friendly.

She added: “People can expect luxury items and great customer service.

“We like to find out what a customer needs and are looking for people to return to us again and again.”

An official opening date for Time & Tide Broughty Ferry has not been announced, but it is expected the shop will open at the start of November.

Updates will be available on the brand’s Facebook page.

