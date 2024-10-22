Dundee vegan cafe to close after just 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee vegan cafe to close after just 18 months

It will shut due to "health and financial reasons".

By Ellidh Aitken
Vegana on Nethergate has announced it will close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Vegana on Nethergate has announced it will close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

A Dundee vegan and vegetarian cafe has announced it will close after just 18 months.

Vegana on Nethergate will shut due to “health and financial reasons”.

A post on the cafe’s Instagram page said a closure date will be announced soon.

Vegana owner Nilufer Zerener with husband Burhan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Vegana opened in April 2023 after owner Nilufer Zerener struggled to find healthy vegetarian food in Dundee.

The cafe offers fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers, cakes and more.

Dundee vegan cafe thanks customers as it announces closure

The Instagram post said: “With great love and effort, we have made the decision to end our journey of providing you with the healthiest and most delicious vegan and vegetarian meals.

“Unfortunately, due to health and financial reasons, we are forced to close our shop.

“We sincerely thank you for your support, interest and loyalty throughout this process.

Vegana opened in April 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“The bonds we have built with you are unforgettable and truly valuable to us.

“We will announce our closing date shortly.

“Thank you in advance, and we wish you all healthy days.”

The closure comes as Clark’s Bakery has revealed plans to move from its existing, smaller premises on Nethergate to a larger unit.

Conversation