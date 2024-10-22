Dundee vegan cafe to close after just 18 months

A Dundee vegan and vegetarian cafe has announced it will close after just 18 months.

Vegana on Nethergate will shut due to “health and financial reasons”.

A post on the cafe’s Instagram page said a closure date will be announced soon.

Vegana opened in April 2023 after owner Nilufer Zerener struggled to find healthy vegetarian food in Dundee.

The cafe offers fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers, cakes and more.

The Instagram post said: “With great love and effort, we have made the decision to end our journey of providing you with the healthiest and most delicious vegan and vegetarian meals.

“Unfortunately, due to health and financial reasons, we are forced to close our shop.

“We sincerely thank you for your support, interest and loyalty throughout this process.

“The bonds we have built with you are unforgettable and truly valuable to us.

“We will announce our closing date shortly.

“Thank you in advance, and we wish you all healthy days.”

The closure comes as Clark’s Bakery has revealed plans to move from its existing, smaller premises on Nethergate to a larger unit.